Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks, who have lost their last three games, will look to end their slide when they visit the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tremendous play has been enough to keep the Milwaukee Bucks competitive but has not prevented their string of losses. Coach Budenholzer’s team is severely handicapped by injuries but will try to get back to their winning ways.

Cade Cunningham, who helped the Detroit Pistons grab their first win of the season against the Orlando Magic, is set to return to action. Although he was dismal from the field, going 1-8 and 0-5 from deep, his hustle and presence were a boost to a sagging Pistons campaign.

Both teams are coming off losses and are trying to keep things positive against early adversity. If the Milwaukee Bucks enter even more undermanned, this match will be a toss-up.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks’ injury list is a lengthy one. Khris Middleton entered the league’s health and safety protocols and has been ruled out. All-Star guard Jrue Holiday and starting center Brook Lopez will be sidelined with an ankle sprain and back soreness, respectively.

The Greek Freak and Allen Grayson are listed as probable due to knee soreness, while Rodney Hood has the same status due to a left-hand contusion. Donte DiVincenzo is the longest-tenured player in the Milwaukee Bucks team this season. He is recovering from a left ankle injury.

If all the names on the list are held out, the Milwaukee Bucks will be severely undermanned in this game against the Detroit Pistons.

Player: Status: Reason: Allen, Grayson Probable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness Antetokounmpo, Giannis Probable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Soreness DiVincenzo, Donte Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Injury recovery Holiday, Jrue Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Hood, Rodney Probable Injury/Illness - Left Hand; Contusion Lopez, Brook Out Injury/Illness - Back; Soreness Middleton, Khris Out Health and Safety Protocols

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are as healthy as they have been all season. Only the improved Saddiq Bey could be sidelined with a left ankle sprain. He is listed as probable.

The rest of the names on the injured list are healthy but have been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Bey, Saddiq Probable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Garza, Luka Out G-League - On Assignment Lee, Saben Out G-League - On Assignment Livers, Isaiah Out G-League - On Assignment Pickett, Jamorko Out G-League - Two-Way Smith, Chris Out G-League - Two-Way

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a rough start because of injuries

If Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen get medical clearance to play, they could start at their usual spots in the power forward and shooting guard positions, respectively. George Hill will play point guard in Jrue Holiday’s absence.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo will bring his hustle and energy from the center position. Pat Connaughton will have to function as the small-ball small forward in Mike Budenholzer’s undersized lineup.

Detroit Pistons

Coach Dwane Casey will have the luxury of fielding his regular starting five in this game if Saddiq Bey is cleared to play. Bey will resume his small forward duties in this lineup.

Isaiah Steward will patrol the restricted area, with Jerami Grant in the power forward position. This year’s No. 1 overall draft pick, Cade Cunningham, will be the designated shooter.

Killian Hayes will carry on as the Detroit Pistons’ primary playmaker.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - George Hill | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Pat Connaughton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart

