Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. This will be the final match-up between the two teams this season, with the Bucks holding a 2-1 series lead.

Milwaukee is coming off a 127-121 win against the Boston Celtics to climb above them in the standings. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday scored 29 points each in the win, while Jayson Tatum was rested.

The Detroit Pistons, on the other hand, were ousted 131-113 by the Dallas Mavericks in their previous fixture. The Mavericks’ backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson combined for 50 points, while Cade Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring with 25 points.

The Bucks (50-30) are second in the East, trailing the league-leading Miami Heat by just two games. They will look to finish the regular season strong, playing their final two match-ups on the road. Meanwhile, the Pistons (23-57) are 14th in the East.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Jrue Holiday will be crucial on both ends of the floor for the Bucks

Grayson Allen will be unavailable for the Detroit Pistons match-up as he is nursing a sore hip. All other players will be available for rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Grayson Allen Out Hip soreness

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham is showing promise for the Pistons

Cory Joseph is listed as questionable as he is dealing with a strain in his right lumbar spine. Jerami Grant, Hamidou Diallo, and Marvin Bagley will be unavailable, with their status unchanged.

Player Name Status Reason Cory Joseph Questionable Right lumbar spine strain Jerami Grant Out Left calf strain Hamidou Diallo Out Left finger fracture Marvin Bagley III Out Left hip strain

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons Betting Odds & Spreads – April 8, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 50-30 -225 O 227.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Detroit Pistons 23-57 +180 U 227.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110)

The Bucks are favored to win this game, despite playing on the road. They are ranked third in terms of points scored (115.2), while the Pistons are 28th in the same category (104.9).

Odds sourced from Yahoo Sportsbook!.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

1. The Bucks have a 23-16 record on the road this season.

2. The Bucks have averaged 112.3 against the Pistons in their previous meetings this season.

3. The Bucks have won three of their last five games.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on the Bucks.

Detroit Pistons

1. The Pistons have an 11-14 record against Eastern Conference teams at home this season.

2. The Pistons have won three of their last five games.

3. Cade Cunningham has averaged 21.2 points in his last five outings.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on the Pistons.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews are likely to form the starting backcourt, with Khris Middleton at small forward. Giannis Antetokounmpo could start as a power forward, with Brook Lopez manning the paint to round up the starting five.

NBA History @NBAHistory The @Bucks trio of Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the first to have 20+ points, 8+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 2+ steals in an NBA game since steals have been officially tracked (1973-74). The @Bucks trio of Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the first to have 20+ points, 8+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 2+ steals in an NBA game since steals have been officially tracked (1973-74). https://t.co/J8BnkyrUjD

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes will assume the Pistons’ backcourt duties, with Cunningham at the point. Isaiah Livers and Saddiq Bey will fill the forward positions, with Isaiah Stewart starting at center.

SLAM @SLAMonline



(via Love to see the ball moving like this.(via @DetroitPistons Love to see the ball moving like this. (via @DetroitPistons) https://t.co/tLg3wbkQ7e

1. The Bucks are 32-18 against Eastern Conference teams this season.

2. The Pistons have averaged 113.8 points in their last five games.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 26.8 points in his last five outings.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring more than 30 points in this game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Wesley Matthews | Small Forward – Khris Middleton | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Brook Lopez

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard – Cade Cunningham | Shooting Guard – Killian Hayes | Small Forward – Isaiah Livers | Power Forward – Saddiq Bey | Center – Isaiah Stewart

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh