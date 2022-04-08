Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caeser's Arena for their final meeting of the season on April 8.

Coming off their 127-121 win against the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks found themselves passing the Celtics for second-place in the East. With a 50-30 record, the Bucks are half a game in front of third-place.

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a 113-131 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. With a 25-57 record, however, the Pistons are far and clear of any chance of making a postseason appearance this year.

Milwaukee currently owns a 2-1 lead against Detroit for the season-series. With the Pistons winning their last matchup, Detroit will attempt to level the series against the defending champions.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, April 8th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, April 9th, 2022; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Little Caeser's Arena, Detroit, MI

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts a free throw

With their second consecutive win, the Bucks find themselves in second place in the East. Although they are only half a game ahead of the Celtics, Milwaukee have made a commendable rise through the East considering their early-season misfortunes.

The Bucks managed to come up with a hard-fought win against Boston. Featuring 20+ point scoring outings by the their Big Three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee managed to fend off a fourth-quarter push by the Celtics.

NBA History @NBAHistory The @Bucks trio of Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the first to have 20+ points, 8+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 2+ steals in an NBA game since steals have been officially tracked (1973-74). The @Bucks trio of Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the first to have 20+ points, 8+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 2+ steals in an NBA game since steals have been officially tracked (1973-74). https://t.co/J8BnkyrUjD

Notching their 50th win of the season, the Bucks look like they're peaking right before the playoffs. With a potential first-round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee will have an exciting postseason ahead of them.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Wesley Matthews | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Detroit Pistons Preview

Cade Cunningham drives past Kyrie Irving

The Detroit Pistons have had yet another disappointing season. While there were very few noteworthy aspects of the year, the Pistons could be a solid squad going forward.

Coming off their loss against the Dallas Mavericks, the Pistons saw Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes notch double-digit scoring from the starting rotation.

Cunningham had 25 points alongside seven rebounds and nine assists to lead the offensive charge.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA Cade Cunningham has had 3 games in a row with 25+ points:



The Pistons' rookie has emerged as a core piece for the franchise going forward. Paired alongside talented players such as Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Marvin Bagley, Detroit should look at developing this core as a priority.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 50-30 -288 Over 228 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Detroit Pistons 23-57 +235 Under 228 (-110) +6.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Bucks to win this matchup primarily because of their superior record and roster strength.

As a young team, the Pistons still have to lay the foundations to be a competitive side in the future. Coming up against the defending champions is a tall task for any team.

Milwaukee are finding their rhythm right before the playoffs, which makes them a difficult team to face even on the second night of a back-to-back.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are 23-16 when playing on the road. The Bucks have an offensive rating of 116.7 in their last 10 games. Milwaukee are on a two-game winning streak

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have a 13-27 record at home. The Pistons have won three of their last five games. The Pistons are ranked 7th in defensive rating over the last 10 games (111.8).

Bucks vs Pistons Match Predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks should emerge as the winners in their away fixture against the Pistons.

Although the Pistons will enjoy homecourt advantage in this matchup, the side haven't had a very successful season at home. Meanwhile, the Bucks have been a solid unit on the road with a 23-16 record.

Considering this is on the second night of a back-to-back for Milwaukee, they may opt to bench Antetokounmpo and Middleton to rest them for the playoffs. However, the Bucks will still have enough roster strength to take on the young Pistons in this game.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Pistons game?

The Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Detroit Pistons will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports DET. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.1 FM The Ticket as well.

