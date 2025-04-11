Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 11, 2025 07:53 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons - Emirates NBA Cup - Source: Getty
The Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. This will be the third of four meetings between these two teams this season. On Nov. 13, the Bucks defeated the Pistons 127-120. Milwaukee would win once again on Dec. 3, blowing out Detroit 128-107.

The Bucks (46-34) are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They are riding the momentum of six straight wins, including a 136-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Pistons (44-36) are not far behind in the No. 6 spot. On Thursday, they defeated the New York Knicks 115-106.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

It's possible that Damian Lillard (calf) and Jericho Sims (thumb) will continue to remain sidelined on Friday. Both players missed the Bucks' win over the Pelicans on Thursday.

Detroit Pistons injury report

Jaden Ivey might remain sidelined on Friday as he recovers from a leg injury.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Milwaukee Bucks

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Taurean PrinceKevin Porter JrJamaree Bouyea
Ryan RollinsGary Trent JrPat Connaughton
Kyle KuzmaAJ GreenStanley Umude
Giannis AntetokounmpoChris LivingstonAndre Jackson Jr
Brook LopezBobby Portis Jr
Detroit Pistons

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Cade CunninghamDennis SchroderMarcus Sasser
Tim Hardaway JrMalik BeasleyLindy Waters III
Tobias HarrisSimone FontecchioRon Harper Jr
Ausar ThompsonRon Holland IIBobi Klintman
Jalen DurenIsaiah StewartPaul Reed
Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Key matchups

Taurean Prince vs Cade Cunningham

Taurean Prince is one of the premier 3-and-D players in the NBA. A reliable stopper on the perimeter, Prince is making 43.6% of his shots from beyond the arc this season. On Friday, he'll be tasked to stop Cade Cunningham, the first-time All-Star who is averaging 25.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma vs Tobias Harris

Kyle Kuzma joined the Bucks on the week of the trade deadline to give the team a different dimension on offense. The last few games in the regular season will continue to give him reps in terms of mastering team chemistry with his playoff-bound team. On the Pistons' side, the role of all-around scoring forward is filled by Tobias Harris, whose veteran smarts and versatility will be valuable to Detroit in their looming postseason trip.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Ausar Thompson

Ausar Thompson is an energetic young man who gives the Pistons frontcourt an incredible boost. He will, however, be facing a gargantuan task on Friday as he takes on perennial MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is focused on bringing the Bucks back to the Finals this year.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

