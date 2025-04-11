Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. This will be the third of four meetings between these two teams this season. On Nov. 13, the Bucks defeated the Pistons 127-120. Milwaukee would win once again on Dec. 3, blowing out Detroit 128-107.
The Bucks (46-34) are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They are riding the momentum of six straight wins, including a 136-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Pistons (44-36) are not far behind in the No. 6 spot. On Thursday, they defeated the New York Knicks 115-106.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury report
Milwaukee Bucks injury report
It's possible that Damian Lillard (calf) and Jericho Sims (thumb) will continue to remain sidelined on Friday. Both players missed the Bucks' win over the Pelicans on Thursday.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Detroit Pistons injury report
Jaden Ivey might remain sidelined on Friday as he recovers from a leg injury.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart
Milwaukee Bucks
Detroit Pistons
Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Key matchups
Taurean Prince vs Cade Cunningham
Taurean Prince is one of the premier 3-and-D players in the NBA. A reliable stopper on the perimeter, Prince is making 43.6% of his shots from beyond the arc this season. On Friday, he'll be tasked to stop Cade Cunningham, the first-time All-Star who is averaging 25.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.
Kyle Kuzma vs Tobias Harris
Kyle Kuzma joined the Bucks on the week of the trade deadline to give the team a different dimension on offense. The last few games in the regular season will continue to give him reps in terms of mastering team chemistry with his playoff-bound team. On the Pistons' side, the role of all-around scoring forward is filled by Tobias Harris, whose veteran smarts and versatility will be valuable to Detroit in their looming postseason trip.
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Ausar Thompson
Ausar Thompson is an energetic young man who gives the Pistons frontcourt an incredible boost. He will, however, be facing a gargantuan task on Friday as he takes on perennial MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is focused on bringing the Bucks back to the Finals this year.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.