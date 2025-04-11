Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Friday. Milwaukee is fifth in the East with a 46-34 record, while Detroit is sixth with a 44-36 record.

The two teams have played each other 265 times in the regular season, with the Bucks holding a 152-113 lead. This will be their third of four games this season as both teams will end their regular season by facing each other on Sunday as well. Milwaukee leads the season series 2-0 so far.

They last played on Dec. 3 when the Bucks won 128-107 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 28 points. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 23 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 11, at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bucks (+180) vs. Pistons (-220)

Spread: Bucks (+5.5) vs. Pistons (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o229) vs. Pistons -110 (u229)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Bucks are on a six-game winning streak and are coming off of a 136-111 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Milwaukee continues to be without Damian Lillard who is out with a blood clot in his right calf. However, he is back to doing shooting drills and light running.

The Pistons played on Thursday as well and got a crucial 115-106 win against the New York Knicks. If they would have lost, it would have given the Bucks the fifth seed. Now, Detroit could beat Milwaukee in the next two games and jump to the fifth spot.

Cade Cunningham led the team in Thursday’s win with 36 points, while Jalen Duren had a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds.

As both teams will play the second leg of back-to-backs, expect tired legs, but with playoff seeding on the line, players won’t have much choice but to push themselves hard for a win.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons betting props

Kyle Kuzma’s points total is set at 14.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to cross that mark and neither do we.

Kevin Porter Jr.’s points total is set at 10.5. He is in a rich shooting form and should easily cross the mark on Friday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pistons to get a win at home. We expect the same, as Detroit should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 229 points.

