Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 20, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Saturday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season. Milwaukee leads the season series 2-0 and won the most recent game 146-114 on Dec. 16.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 20.

The Bucks hold a 148-113 all-time advantage against the Pistons. Milwaukee won the most recent matchup behind Damian Lillard’s 33 points, four rebounds, five assists and one block. Cade Cunningham top-scored for the Pistons with 25 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, at Little Caesars Arena. The game begins at 3 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports WI. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bucks (-850) vs Pistons (+575)

Spread: Bucks (-13) vs Pistons (+13)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o242) vs Pistons -110 (u242)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons preview

After winning three on the row, Milwaukee lost in blowout fashion (135-95) to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. This was mostly because of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence with a shoulder injury. The Bucks are second in the East with a 28-13 record. They haven’t been great on the road with a 9-9 record and have a great opportunity to rectify it Saturday.

The Pistons have the worst record in the league at 4-37. They are on pace to register the worst record in the history of the NBA. Detroit has won just two of its past 10 games and is 2-18 at home. In the most recent matchup Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Pistons 124-117.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons starting lineups

As per ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player to be listed on the Bucks’ injury report. He is listed as probable and should play in all likelihood. Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin should start Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

The Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham (knee, out), Isaiah Stewart (ankle, out) and Monte Morris (quadriceps, out) on Saturday. In their absence, Detroit coach Monty Williams should start Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 32.5 points for the game. While he can easily breach that mark, he might not need to do so against a struggling Pistons squad. Antetokounmpo is expected to finish under 32.5 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic has an over/under of 18.5 points for the game. It is lower than his 19.8 season average. With Cunningham deemed out, Bogdanovic will get more scoring opportunities and end the night with over 18.5 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons prediction

The Bucks are favored on the road and rightly so. With Antetokounmpo trending toward playing and Cunningham staying out, Milwaukee should cover the spread for a win. It should be a high-scoring game as well, thus, the team total should be over 242 points.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!