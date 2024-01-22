Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction and betting tips | January 22, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons matchup is part of the eight-game slate the NBA has prepared for fans for January 22. This is the fourth and last time both teams will face for the 2023-24 season, with the Bucks winning all of these and the last eight encounters against the Pistons.

The Bucks are second in the NBA Eastern Conference standings, with only the Boston Celtics above them. They now own record of 29-13 and their most recent victory came just this January 20 against the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are the bottommost team in the NBA even with both conferences combined. They are still looking for their fifth win this season and their most recent victory came against the Washington Wizards on January 15.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons game will take place inside the halls of the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Monday, January 22.

The match begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be aired on Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports WI. NBA League Pass and FuboTV are options for those who prefer to watch via online live stream.

Moneyline: Bucks (-750) vs Pistons (+525)

Spread: Bucks -12.0 (-110) vs +12.0 Pistons (-110)

Total (O/U): Bucks (u226.5) vs Pistons (o226.5)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Preview

The Detroit Pistons still have Cade Cunningham out with a knee injury and he is expected to heal by early February fully. Monte Morris is also returning to the Pistons at the same time while Isaiah Stewart is marked as 'questionable' by the team's medical staff.

For the Milwaukee Bucks, after playing against the Pistons, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as 'probable' as the team is taking a cautious approach as he deals with a lingering shoulder injury.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted lineups

If Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot play against the Pistons, Jae Crowder could step into the starting position along with Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton. Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley round up the starting five for the Bucks.

As long as Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are out, coach Monty Williams is going with Killian Hayes and Kevin Knox II in the starting five. Bojan Bogdanovic, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey join them in the starting lineup.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Jaden Ivey has been maximizing the chance to prove himself with Cade Cunningham out with an injury. His NBA prop goes up to 20.5 points and he has gone over the mark twice in the last three games. He should go over once again in this game with the Bucks.

Damian Lillard had a tremendous outing in the last matchup with the Detroit Pistons with 45 points. That performance pushed his NBA prop to 26.5 and he should go over it again, especially if the Bucks would rest Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

It looks like another sweep of the season series of the Milwaukee Bucks over the Detroit Pistons. The question is just how huge a win the Bucks will manage in this game. The Pistons should pose a better challenge this time around and push the spread not to be covered while the total should go over just like in the last three games.

