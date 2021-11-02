Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - November 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to snap their losing skid when they visit Little Caesers Arena to take on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

The Bucks have gotten off to an underwhelming start because of injuries to key players. The Pistons, on the other hand, have the second-worst record in the league with 1-5.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time - Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks' Big 3 of Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks were one of two teams with the shortest offseason in the league, and the injury bug has bitten them early in the season. Not only do they have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as probable, but all five of their starters are on this game's official injury report.

Khris Middleton is out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Jrue Holiday is out because of a sprain in his left ankle, while Brook Lopez is dealing with soreness in his back. Donte DiVencenzo hasn't been on the floor since the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, and there is no timeline for his return.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm After last night’s game, I had this exchange with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.



Me: “For Khris, were you able to confirm that was a non-COVID illness?”



Budenholzer: “Yes, yes. I shouldn’t have joked about that. Yes.” After last night’s game, I had this exchange with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.Me: “For Khris, were you able to confirm that was a non-COVID illness?”Budenholzer: “Yes, yes. I shouldn’t have joked about that. Yes.”

Moreover, bench players like Rodney Hood and Grayson Allen are also listed as probable. That means only a handful of players can lace up for coach Mike Budenholzer on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are helpless in this situation. All hope lies in the team's bench unit, which includes George Hill, Jordan Nwora, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and Semi Ojeleye.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to soreness in his left knee, he is expected to play for the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. He has played in every game so far and is putting up MVP numbers, despite a losing record.

The two-time MVP is averaging 27.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He is doing so on 53% shooting from the floor and an improved 71% shooting from the free-throw line.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - George Hill | G - Grayson Allen | F - Pat Connaughton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Detroit Pistons Preview

Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are a rebuilding franchise that nobody is heeding right now. They have the second-worst record in the NBA with 1-5, and their lone win came against another rebuilding team, the Orlando Magic.

Jerami Grant produces the maximum number of shots for the team. He was the breakout Most Improved Player candidate last season and was a finalist along with Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr.

The Pistons have the ninth-youngest team in the NBA, with an average age of 25.1. Sophomores Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes start for the team, while 23-year-old Hamidou Diallo plays in the backcourt. The young squad is building chemistry on the fly but won't be in playoff contention for the next few years.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham will have all eyes on him every time he steps foot on the floor for the Detroit Pistons. Being the 1st overall pick in the draft comes with huge responsibility and attention.

Cunningham made his debut against the Orlando Magic and recorded 2 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 block, and 2 turnovers in 19 minutes. He made a huge defensive play that caught everyone's attention and produced highlights throughout the game.

Cunningham isn't listed on the Pistons' injury report.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob huge ovation in Detroit for Cade Cunningham as he makes his NBA debut with a big defensive hustle play. huge ovation in Detroit for Cade Cunningham as he makes his NBA debut with a big defensive hustle play. https://t.co/GPlVlbLrMM

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Jerami Grant | F - Saddiq Bey | C - Isaiah Stewart

Bucks vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks would have been sweeping favorites to win the game if their lineup was healthy and intact. However, this game has now turned into a battle of the benches. The young and hungry Detroit Pistons team might grab the opportunity to beat the injury-riddled reigning champions.

However, the Bucks are still slightly favored over the Pistons because they have veterans who should be able to manage despite injuries. Moreover, if Giannis Antetokounmpo does indeed play, there is no one on the Detroit Pistons who can stop him.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Pistons game

The matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Detroit (DET) and Bally Sports Wisconsin (WI). The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at 950 AM and 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ to listen to the match's live commentary.

