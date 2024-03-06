Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report for March 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday, with a tipoff scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. This contest marks the second and final game between the two teams this season, following the Bucks' 129-118 victory on Jan. 13. The game is part of the NBA's eight-game slate for the day.

Entering the matchup, the Bucks hold a 41-21 record, positioning them second in the Eastern Conference. They come into this game on the heels of a hard-fought 113-106 victory over the LA Clippers at home on Monday, a game in which Damian Lillard led the way with 41 points, along with contributing four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

On the other side, the Warriors, with a record of 32-28, are currently 10th in the Western Conference. They are looking to rebound from a substantial 140-88 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday, a game where the trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson collectively managed just 16 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors injury report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 6

The Bucks have listed four players on their injury report: PF Jae Crowder (left knee) and SF MarJon Beauchamp (foot) are probable.

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles) is questionable and SF Khris Middleton (ankle) is out.

Player Status Injury Jae Crowder probable left knee contusion MarJon Beauchamp probable foot Khris Middleton out ankle Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable Achilles

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently facing a challenge with left Achilles tendinitis.

Initially, the Bucks had listed Antetokounmpo as questionable for their March 4 game against the Clippers. However, after assessing his Achilles during pregame warm-ups, he was deemed unable to participate.

During his warm-up session, Antetokounmpo visibly exhibited signs of discomfort due to the injury.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks do not appear to be overly concerned about Giannis Antetokounmpo's Achilles injury. However, his availability for the upcoming Wednesday matchup against the Golden State Warriors remains uncertain.

Antetokounmpo has participated in 59 out of a possible 62 games this season. The games he has missed have each been due to different injuries: a right calf strain, a right shoulder contusion, and most recently, left Achilles tendinitis.

Additionally, Antetokounmpo has been listed on the injury report with right knee patellar tendinitis, but he has not missed any games because of this specific issue.

Golden State Warriors injury report for March 6

The Golden State Warriors have listed two players on their injury report: SG Brandin Podziemski (knee) and SF Andrew Wiggins (personal) are available.

Player Status Injury Brandin Podziemski available knee Andrew Wiggins available personal

Golden State Warriors starting lineup for March 6

Here is the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors.

Position Player PG Steph Curry SG Brandin Podziemski SF Andrew Wiggins PF Jonathan Kuminga C Draymond Green