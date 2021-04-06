Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Milwaukee Bucks will continue their Western Conference road trip in the 2020-21 NBA when they visit Chase Center to take on the struggling Golden State Warriors.

The Milwaukee Bucks have won 16 of their last 20 games and show no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have lost seven of their last eight games, including defeats against seemingly 'lesser'teams like the Toronto Raptors, the Chicago Bulls and the Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry has been in the limelight of late because of his team's losses. His teammates are being criticized for not playing at a high level, which has meant Curry has had to carry the team all by himself.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr has also found himself under the gun for not making adjustments and refusing to change his team's style of play as opposition teams continue to take advantage of his rigid rotations and repetitive strategies.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks' chances of winning this game will get reduced if their superstar forward and reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, doesn't take the court due to a continued knee issue.

He didn't play in the Milwaukee Bucks' last outing against the Sacramento Kings as well. However, the Bucks are 3-1 without him this season and should be able to make the necessary adjustments to take on the Warriors if he does indeed sit out.

Meanwhile, PJ Tucker continues to be ruled out due to a calf injury and has played just three games since joining the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA LINEUP ALERT: Bucks PF/C Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable to play Tuesday vs. the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/KOjU44AE0X — DK Nation (@dklive) April 6, 2021

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors boast a healthy starting lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, sophomore Eric Paschall is ruled out of the game due to a hip injury. The Warriors announced on Sunday that Pascall would be re-evaluated in two weeks after an MRI revealed a left hip flexor strain.

Warriors’ Eric Paschall out at least two weeks to injuryhttps://t.co/l2EAbIJKL7 — Sportando (@Sportando) April 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson continues his recovery from his Achilles tear and may not play any games this season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks should use the same lineup that worked well against the Sacramento Kings if Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't lace up.

Pat Connaughton could replace Antetokounmpo as a starter, while the rest of the lineup remains the same.

Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo form the team's backcourt, with Holiday running point. Khris Middleton should retain his position as the small forward, while Brook Lopez will likely continue to be the starting center.

Meanwhile, Bobby Portis is seeing high minutes off the bench, contributing with nearly 11 points per game.

Golden State Warriors

With a healthy starting 5, the Golden State Warriors should use the same lineup as usual.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry is still dealing with a tailbone injury. However, he is not mentioned in the team's injury report and should start as the point guard in this game.

Andrew Wiggins has been shooting brilliantly in the last few games and is likely going to be the two-guard, with Kelly Oubre Jr. taking the small forward position. Draymond Green should be the usual power forward, while rookie James Wiseman has been declared the starting center for the remainder of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Pat Connaughton | Center - Brook Lopez.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Andrew Wiggins | Small Forward - Kelly Oubre Jr. | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - James Wiseman.