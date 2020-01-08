Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th January 2020

The Bucks got stunned by San Antonio just recently.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 (10:00 PM ET)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Last Game Results

Milwaukee Bucks (32-6): 104-126 loss to San Antonio Spurs (6 January, Monday)

Golden State Warriors (9-29): 98-111 loss to Sacramento Kings (6 January, Monday)

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The San Antonio Spurs poured in a season-high 19 three-pointers against the Milwaukee Bucks, handing them what was just their sixth loss of the season. The Bucks still lead the league with their impressive 32-6 (0.842) win-loss record, while also carrying top 5 defensive and offensive rating at the moment.

The team is shooting at a fairly efficient 48% clip from the field, along with recording 7.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game on the defensive end as well.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis is on course to bag back-to-back MVPs

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's brilliance on both ends of the floor, the Bucks have yet again laid the foundation for a strong regular season campaign. The reigning MVP is averaging career-high numbers in 30.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, on 55% shooting from the floor.

Playing over 31 minutes per contest, the 25-year-old is also averaging 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 swats per matchup. Moreover, his improved outside shot has effectively spaced the floor for Milwaukee.

Bucks Predicted Lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews

Golden State Warriors Preview

With both Draymond Green (ankle) and D'Angelo Russell (shoulder) listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup, the Golden State Warriors find themselves in a grim situation for this clash at home.

They are already in the middle of a five-game losing streak and are grazing the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a miserable 9-29 (0.237) record.

Key Player - Eric Paschall

Paschall has been a great find for GSW during these tough times.

Eric Paschall has alleviated the pains of the humongous void on the Golden State roster this season. His intensity on the court and a respectable scoring average of 14 points per game, have been a welcome sight for the Dubs in these times of torment.

The rookie is shooting almost 50% from the field and making up for the dearth of quality scoring talent due to injuries. Although he might not be a lock for the ROY award this year, Paschall's indispensable contribution for the Warriors has seen him mature as a player.

Warriors Predicted Lineup

Eric Paschall, Glenn Robinson III, Willey Cauley-Stein, Ky Bowman, Damion Lee

Bucks vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have not endured consecutive losses this season so far, and the hurting Warriors squad is not competent enough to make it happen. The hosts might well be looking at a sixth straight loss when the Bucks take the floor at the Chase Center.

Where to watch Bucks vs Warriors?

This clash will be nationally televised on ESPN. There will be local coverage of the game on Fox Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports Bay Area from 10:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.