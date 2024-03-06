Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series with the Bucks winning the first 129-118 on Jan. 13, which is included in the NBA's eight-game slate.

The Bucks, 41-21, are second in the East, coming off a 113-106 gutsy win over the LA Clippers at home on Monday. Damian Lillard spearheaded the team with 41 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Meanwhile, the Warriors, 32-28, are 10th in the West, coming off a 140-88 loss to the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Sunday. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson combined for 16 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The upcoming game, featuring the NBA champions from the past three years, is scheduled for national broadcast on ESPN, with local coverage available on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Wisconsin for home and away audiences, respectively.

Spread: Bucks +4.5 vs. Warriors -3.5

Moneyline: Bucks +152 vs. Warriors -175

Total over and under: Bucks O 227.5 vs. Warriors U 228.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have reclaimed their position as the No. 2 team in the East, riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak.

Their most recent win came against the Clippers, a victory achieved even in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is questionable for the next game and Khris Middleton, who is sidelined.

Milwaukee boasts the fourth-best offensive rating in the league, ranking third in true shooting percentage. The team leads the NBA in rim efficiency and holds the seventh-highest three-point percentage, achieved on the sixth-highest number of attempts.

The Milwaukee Bucks have discreetly improved to 15th in defensive rating, after lingering in the bottom third of the league for much of the season.

They have managed to keep three consecutive opponents below 115 points. Defensively, Milwaukee ranks seventh in limiting three-point shots and is 13th in rim defense.

The Golden State Warriors, currently holding on to the last play-in spot in the West, suffered a humiliating defeat on Sunday. They found themselves trailing by 44 points at halftime, ultimately losing by 52 points.

Regardless of the availability of Brandin Podziemski and Klay Thompson, both listed as questionable, the Warriors will depend on their offense, which ranks as the 13th highest in the league.

The Warriors excel from beyond the arc, ranking third in the league in 3-point attempts per game and eighth in 3-point shooting percentage. They also stand out for their efficiency at the rim, where they rank fifth.

Additionally, the Warriors are third in offensive rebounding percentage. However, they find themselves at 20th in the league in free throw attempts per game and 22nd in turnover percentage.

The outcome of the upcoming game is heavily contingent on the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is currently dealing with an Achilles injury.

Should the two-time MVP be sidelined once again, Golden State would likely enter the matchup as the favored team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups

The Bucks will likely start Damian Lillard at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Jae Crowder at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

The Warriors, meanwhile, will likely start Steph Curry at PG, Brandin Podziemski at SG, Andrew Wiggins at SF, Jonathan Kuminga at PF and Draymond Green at center.

These starting lineups are provisional and may be adjusted based on the final status of players who are currently listed as questionable to participate in the game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists with 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks. His steal prop is set at 1.5 steals and is favored to to cross or reach this mark at +160.

Steph Curry has averaged 27.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists with 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks. His rebound prop is set at over/under 4.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark at +130.

Damian Lillard has averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists with 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks. His steal prop is set at over/under 1.5 steals and is favored to cross or reach this mark at +170.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors predictions

Despite being the visiting team, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to win according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -3.5 point spread and have -175 odds on the moneyline.

The scoring total for the Bucks is set at 227.5, with expectations leaning towards surpassing this mark. Conversely, the Golden State Warriors are anticipated to score under 228.5.