Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Results and Game Highlights: Top 5 moments of the game

The Milwaukee Bucks visited the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. This was the second and final matchup of their season series, with the Bucks winning the first 129-118 on Jan. 13, which is included in the NBA's eight-game slate.

In the opening quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry ignited the court with their explosive performances, setting an intense pace for their respective team. Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis also made significant contributions for the Bucks in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors benefited from a well-rounded team effort, with notable input from Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney, which bolstered their bench scoring to 14 points. By the end of the first quarter, the Warriors led 40-32.

However, for the Bucks to counter the Warriors' dominance, the rest of the team needed to elevate their performance. Heading into halftime, Golden State comfortably led 78-58, underscoring their first-half superiority.

Top five moments from Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors

Here are the five best moments from the marquee clash between the former champions.

#5 Draymond Green gets called for foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo

In a dynamic transition play, the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a steal by Malik Beasley.

That led to a 2-on-3 situation against the Golden State Warriors, with Beasley feeding Giannis Antetokounmpo as they charged down the court. Antetokounmpo, attempting to make a play under the rim, drove hard to the right, directly at Draymond Green.

However, Green contested Antetokounmpo's shot at its highest point, resulting in a foul call that visibly infuriated Green.

His vehement protest towards the referees earned him a technical foul, granting the Bucks three free throws — two for the initial foul on Antetokounmpo and another for Green's technical.

#4 Damian Lillard step-back 3-pointer over Steph Curry

In response to the Warriors' early surge, the Bucks looked to Damian Lillard for an offensive spark.

Positioned at the top of the key, Lillard found himself up against his long-standing former West Coast adversary, Steph Curry.

Wasting no time, Lillard feinted a drive to the left before quickly stepping back to launch a 3-pointer that swished through the net, demonstrating his crucial role in reigniting the Bucks' offense.

#3 Steph Curry hits deep 3 in first quarter

Following Damian Lillard's impressive step-back three against the two-time MVP, Steph Curry took matters into his own hands.

He advanced up the court and positioned himself well beyond the arc, at the 32-foot mark. With Brook Lopez hanging back in a defensive drop, Curry found himself with ample space to execute.

Seizing the opportunity, he launched a deep 3-pointer that found its mark, extending the Warriors' lead to seven points.

#2 Trayce Jackson-Davis block Giannis Antetokounmpo and catches the lob on offense

Giannis Antetokounmpo, widely regarded as the season's most dominant player, experienced a rare moment in the game when he was blocked not once but twice by the same player during a single sequence, a feat accomplished by Trayce Jackson-Davis.

In an aggressive move, Antetokounmpo drove left from the top of the key towards Jackson-Davis, who absorbed the initial contact and swatted away Giannis' right-handed attempt.

Undeterred, Antetokounmpo quickly recovered the ball below the rim and attempted a left-handed layup, only to be emphatically denied once again by Jackson-Davis.

The defensive stops by Jackson-Davis shifted momentum in favor of the Warriors, who quickly transitioned the ball upcourt. Chris Paul found Steph Curry at the 3-point line.

Curry, drawing the attention of Giannis and Bobby Portis, ingeniously lobbed the ball to Jackson-Davis, who completed the play with a slam dunk.

The sequence culminated in the Bucks calling for a timeout as the Warriors surged ahead by 11 points.

#1 Draymond Green hits back-to-back 3s to seal the game

In a strategic move during the fourth quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks opted to leave Draymond Green open from beyond the arc, counting on his historical inconsistency as a 3-point shooter.

At this point, the Bucks were trailing by a significant margin. Contrary to their expectations, Green demonstrated his improved shooting from distance.

He capitalized on the opportunity by sinking a 3-pointer from the top of the key, with Brook Lopez positioned deep in the paint, unable to contest the shot effectively.

This decision by the Bucks to gamble on Green's shooting backfired, exacerbating their defensive woes. The strategy's flaw was further exposed in the next possession.

Steph Curry cleverly cleared the strong side, leaving only himself and Green on the right wing and corner. When Curry passed the ball to Green, who was moving towards him for what appeared to be a catch-and-shoot opportunity from the wing,

Green instead opted for a corner 3. His successful shot from the corner further dampened the Bucks' hopes of mounting a comeback.

The Warriors capitalized on these strategic missteps by the Bucks, closing out the game with a commanding 125-90 victory.