Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors square off for the final time at Chase Center. Before Wednesday's contest in their previous matchup, the Bucks claimed a 129-118 win at home on Jan. 13. Steph Curry didn't play that game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the key architect of the win for the Bucks, tallying 33 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 59.1% shooting. Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton had 27 and 24-point outings respectively.

Meanwhile, Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga were the Warriors' best players on the night. Podziemski finished with 23 points on 71.4% shooting, including 3-of-5 from the deep, while Kuminga had 28 points off the bench on 55.6% shooting.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for Mar. 6

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks have a lengthy injury report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles), Khris Middleton (ankle), Jae Crowder (knee) and MarJon Beauchamp (foot).

Antetokounmpo is questionable, while Crowder and Beachamp are probable. Middleton is ruled out.

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors don't have any player on their injury report.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 6

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Bucks' starters could be Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Jae Crowder, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Patrick Beverley will likely start if Giannis is unavailable to play.

Point guards Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley AJ Green Shooting guards Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton Small forwards Jae Crowder MarJon Beauchamp Andre Jackson Jr. Power forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo Danilo Gallinari Thanasis Antetokounmpo Centers Brook Lopez Bobby Portis

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors will likely make one change to their starting lineup from the past four games.

Andrew Wiggins returns Wednesday and he could retain his spot over Moses Moody. Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green will be the other four starters.

Point guards Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones Shooting guards Brandin Podziemski Klay Thompson Gary Payton II Small forwards Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody Gui Santos Power forwards Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Usman Garuba Centers Draymond Green Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors key matchups

The Bucks vs. Warriors game is a star-studded affair. The superstar matchups will likely have a say in how the game plays out. The first is between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green.

Provided Giannis plays, Draymond will likely be tasked with guarding the two-time MVP. Draymond doesn't have the size, but his IQ and strength could help him hold off the "Greek Freak."

The other matchup will be between Steph Curry and Damian Lillard. They won't likely guard each other all game but will certainly hunt each other in matchups. Their shooting contest could also have a say in how this game plays out.

The final battle of the night will be between the Warriors and Bucks bench. Both second units stepping up have helped in turnarounds for the two teams. The team with the better bench production will have a significant advantage.