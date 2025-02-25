Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 25, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Tuesday. Milwaukee is fourth in the East with a 32-24 record, while Houston is fifth in the West with a 35-22 record.

The two teams have played each other 138 times in the regular season, with the Bucks holding a 76-62 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Nov. 18 when the Bucks won 101-100 behind Brook Lopez’s 27 points and 10 rebounds. Fred VanVleet led the Rockets with 26 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets game details and odds

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Toyota Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Space City Home Network and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bucks (+155) vs. Rockets (-185)

Spread: Bucks (+4) vs. Rockets (-4)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o226) vs. Rockets -110 (u226)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets preview

The Bucks are on a four-game winning streak and have won six of their last 10 games. While they have been great at home with a 19-9 record, they are just 12-15 on the road, something that doesn’t bode well for Tuesday’s matchup.

Milwaukee is coming off a 120-113 win against the Miami Heat on Sunday. Damian Lillard led the team with 28 points and eight assists, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds.

The Rockets were going strong until they went downhill a bit recently. They are just 3-7 over their previous 10 outings and have fallen all the way down to fifth in the standings from the second spot. They are 18-9 at home and could take advantage of supportive fans as Milwaukee has struggled on the road.

Houston last played on Saturday and lost 124-115 to the Utah Jazz. The team was led by double-doubles from Alperen Sengun (27 points and 12 rebounds) and Jalen Green (25 points and 10 assists).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets betting props

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s points total is set at 26.5, which is under his season average of 31.0 points. Bet on the "Greek Freak" to go over his prop mark.

Alperen Sengun’s points total is set at 19.5. The oddsmakers favor him to cross that mark, and so do we.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Rockets to win at home. However, with their recent struggles, we expect Milwaukee to upset the odds and get a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 226 points.

