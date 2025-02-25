  • home icon
  Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA season 

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA season 

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 25, 2025 14:30 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups, depth chart and more for Feb. 25 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Milwaukee, which eked past Houston 101-100 in mid-November, can sweep the season series with another victory. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable but is expected to suit up for the visiting team.

Meanwhile, the Rockets will hope to avoid a shutout against the Bucks and return to the win column after losing 124-115 to the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Ime Udoka’s offense has stuttered without Fred VanVleet, who has been upgraded to questionable for the rematch versus Milwaukee.

If the veteran remains out, the playmaking duties will continue to fall on Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf strain) and Gary Trent Jr. (knee contusion) are probable. Pat Connaughton (calf strain) and Bobby Portis (league suspension) are out.

Houston Rockets injury report

N’Faly Dante and Jack McVeigh have G League assignments, so they will not play on Tuesday. Dillon Brooks (illness), Jae’Sean Tate (back spasms) and Fred VanVleet (ankle sprain) are questionable. Cody Zeller, who is still not with the team, is inactive.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd3rd
Damian LillardKevin Porter Jr.Ryan Rollins
Taurean PrinceAndre Jackson Jr.A.J. Green
Kyle KuzmaGary Trent Jr.
Giannis AntetokounmpoTyler Smith
Brook LopezJericho SimsLiam Robbins
Houston Rockets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd3rd
Jalen GreenAaron HolidayReed Sheppard
Dillon BrooksJohnathan Williams
Amen ThompsonCam Whitmore
Jabari Smith Jr.Tari EasonJeff Green
Alperen SengunSteven AdamsJock Landale
Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Key Matchups

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Amen Thompson or Jabari Smith Jr.

In the first Bucks-Rocket meeting, The "Greek Freak" finished the game with 20 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Houston’s consistent double teams forced the two-time MVP to a game-high eight turnovers.

To have a chance of beating the Bucks, the Rockets must slow down Antetokounmpo again. Jabari Smith Jr., who will likely start at power forward, could get the initial task of shadowing the Greek superstar.

Amen Thompson, arguably Houston’s best and most versatile defender, will also get his chance to take on Antetokounmpo. They might even combine from time to time to force him to take tough shots and commit turnovers.

Stopping Antetokounmpo is the top priority of the Rockets’ defense. Udoka will count on his lanky forwards to contain the bruising and versatile superstar.

Brook Lopez vs Alperen Sengun

Brook Lopez took advantage of the attention the Rockets put on Giannis Antetokounmpo in mid-November. He finished with a game-high 27 points behind 11-for-15 shooting, including 5-for-8 from deep. If The Rockets continue to be aggressive with their double teams, Lopez could get hot again if Alperen Sengun refuses to go out in the perimeter.

On the other end, Lopez will try to contain the All-Star center as he did in the first Bucks-Rockets matchup. The veteran held Sengun to 18 points on 8-for-21 shooting. Houston will find it tough to bounce back with a win if Lopez gets the better of Sengun on both ends.

Edited by Veer Badani
