Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets starting lineups and depth charts for Jan. 6, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets are set to compete on Saturday, January 6, in a highly anticipated cross-conference matchup. The Bucks (25-10) look to extend their 1.5-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers while closing the gap on the first-place Boston Celtics, who are 2.5 games ahead.

The Houston Rockets (17-16) sit ninth in the Western Conference. After the Golden State Warriors' defeat to the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week, the Rockets will look to improve their one-game lead over the Warriors in the standings.

With the Bucks 7-3 in their last ten and the Rockets 4-6 in their last ten, the stakes are at an all-time high for both teams. Ahead of Saturday's game, let's look at the injuries, starting lineups and depth charts for both teams.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries - Jan. 6

The Milwaukee Bucks will be entering the game with many of their players on the roster available. With that in mind, the team will notably be without Jae Crowder, who has been sidelined as a result of an adductor injury that required surgery. In addition, the team will be without their two-way G-League players.

Houston Rockets injuries - Jan. 6

The Houston Rockets are yet to submit their injury report for the day to the league. Despite that, the team has been dealing with some injuries. Victor Oladipo has continued to remain on the sidelines after an injury last season; however, two others could also be sidelined.

Dillon Brooks was notably ruled out against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Forward Tari Eason was also ruled out of the Friday game. However, his status per ESPN is listed as day-to-day.

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart - Jan. 6

Given that the Milwaukee Bucks won't be dealing with any new injuries, expect their starting lineup to remain consistent with past games. Check out the expected starting lineup and depth chart below.

Note: * indicates player who is injured

1st 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Cameron Payne AJ Green SG Malik Beasley MarJon Beauchamp SF Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton Andre Jackson PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Jae Crowder* Thanasis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Robin Lopez

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart - Jan. 6

Although the team has yet to submit their injury report to the league, we can get an idea of how Ime Udoka will utilize his players using their starting lineup and depth chart from Friday. Check out the expected starting lineup and depth chart below.

Note: * indicates player who is injured & ** indicates player who is day-to-day

1st 2nd 3rd PG Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Victor Oladipo* SG Jalen Green Amen Thompson SF Dillon Brooks* Jae'Sean Tate PF Jabari Smith Jr. Tari Eason** Reggie Bullock Jr. C Alperen Sengun Jeff Green Jock Landale

The game is set to take place at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and will air on AT&T SportsNet SouthWest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Noth, and NBA League Pass.