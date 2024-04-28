Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4: Top 10 Player Props

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers traded baskets down the stretch of a dramatic Game 3 on Friday. The Pacers pulled out a 121-118 win in overtime to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. On Sunday night, the two teams will square off once again in Indiana for a tantalizing Game 4.

The Pacers are favored by -9.5. It is a heavy price if you want to lay with the favorite. The Bucks could provide some underdog value. However, there are other ways to get some betting action in on this game.

There are plenty of props to bet on if you do not wish to bet the spread. Let’s take a look at 10 props that may be worth your while given their odds in Game 4 of this series.

First, let’s take a look at the injury report, which explains why the Pacers are heavy favorites. Indiana will have its full roster aside from Bennedict Mathurin, who has been out for the season since early March.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have much larger problems. Star guard Damian Lillard has a strained Achilles and is doubtful to play in Game 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also doubtful to return, as he has missed the entire series with a calf strain. Milwaukee will also be without Chris Livingston, and Khris Middleton is playing through an ankle sprain. The battered Bucks are facing an uphill battle in this one.

Top 10 Player Props in Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

No. 10 - Bobby Portis Points - Over 19.5 (-122)

Someone in Milwaukee has to score if the Bucks are missing their two stars. Portis could step up, especially if he gets hot from deep. He has averaged 15.3 ppg in this series and scored 17 in Game 3. The price is a bit steep but could be a solid bet given Portis’ likely increased volume.

No. 9 - Khris Middleton Points - Over 26.5 (-102)

A little bit better price here, but the same thinking. Middleton will carry the Bucks offensive load, with Lillard and Antetokounmpo likely out. He went off in Game 3 for 42 points. He took 29 shots and could get even more looks with no Lillard on the floor.

No. 8 - Brook Lopez Rebounds - Under 5.5 (-130)

Lopez has posted four, one and four rebounds in the first three games of this series. He has floated more outside as a shooter and not dominated the paint, and he could fall short of his rebound mark once again.

No. 7 - Tyrese Haliburton Made 3’s - Under 2.5 (-108)

This one is risky. However, Haliburton went 1-12 from 3-point land in Game 3. He also went 3 of 7 in Game 2 and 1 of 3 in Game 1. Here's hoping he struggles from the outside once again.

No. 6 - Tyrese Haliburton Alt Assists - Over 15 (+340)

Haliburton’s assist prop is set at 11.5. His alto line at 15+ might be better value given the big plus price. Haliburton runs the offense and is the main playmaker. He dished out 16 assists in Game 3 and 12 in Game 2. He has increased his assists in every game of the series. Expect him to do it again.

No. 5 - Brook Lopez Blocks - Under 1.5 (+136)

This one could go either way, so we will take the plus price side. Lopez had zero blocks in Game 3 and is averaging 1.7 in the series. He may be spaced out more in this game. He will also have to contribute more on offense given the Bucks' injuries. This should mean less effort on the defensive end.

No. 4 - Obi Toppin Points - Under 7.5 (+120)

This one could blow up in our faces but hold on to your nose. We are fading Toppin and his 15-point performance in Game 3. He is unlikely to shoot so well again after going 6 of 11 last time out. He is averaging 9.3 ppg this series but should trend toward regression after a great Game 3.

No. 3 - Patrick Beverley Assists - Under 4.5 (+140)

There is lots of value here. Beverley’s number is inflated given his eight assists in Game 1 and the absence of Lillard. However, Beverly had one and three assists, respectively, in the other two games of the series. Take the plus price and the under here.

No. 2 - Khris Middleton - Leading Scorer of Game (+120)

He is the favorite, but you still get a plus price. Middleton should take most of the shots for Milwaukee without their stars. He put up 42 in Game 3 and should be in store for another huge outing.

No. 1 - Pascal Siakam Made 3’s - Over 1.5 (+154)

You just need two triples from Siakam. He went 3 of 4 in Game 2 and has averaged 3.7 attempts in this series. He has had tons of success against the Bucks' defense, averaging 30.0 ppg.

