Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers | Head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more | 2025 NBA Playoffs first round

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are set to clash in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. It's a rematch of last year's first-round series, with the Bucks out for revenge after getting eliminated in six games by the Pacers. However, Indiana has the home-court advantage this time around.

Ad

The Pacers finished the season with a 50-32 record, their first 50-win season since the 2013-14 campaign. Tyrese Haliburton recovered from his crisis of confidence early in the season, while Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner remain solid on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, the Bucks bounced back from their abysmal start to the season to earn the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record. They will have a fully healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the playoffs last year due to a calf injury. The Bucks are still depleted, however, with Damian Lillard out because of blood clots. He is expected to make a return at some point during the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Head-to-Head

The Bucks and Pacers have faced each other 215 times in the regular season, and their first regular season clash was on November 26, 1976. Milwaukee holds the edge with a record of 118-97 against Indiana in the all-time head-to-head series.

In the NBA playoffs, the two teams have battled in three first-round series in 1999, 2000 and 2025. The Pacers have triumphed over the Bucks in each of those three series. They swept the Bucks in 1999. In the following year, the series went the distance of five games, and Indiana pulled out a 3-2 series win. In 2024, the Pacers took home the honors in six games.

Ad

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Season Stats

The Bucks had the 11th-best offense in the NBA, averaging 115.5 points per game. They have an offensive rating of 115.1, which is 10th in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the center of their offense, putting up MVP numbers throughout the season.

On the other hand, the Pacers had a better offense, averaging 117.4 ppg (7th), and they also had an offensive rating of 115.4 (9th). Tyrese Haliburton endured a rough start to the campaign but found his rhythm and led Indiana to a strong finish to the regular season.

Ad

As for their defense, the Bucks have a better defensive rating than the Bucks. Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez are defensive anchors, while Myles Turner is the man in the middle for Indiana.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Last 5 Games

The Bucks have won three of the last five regular-season meetings against the Pacers since January 3, 2024. They also won the 2024-25 regular season series 3-1, and their average margin of victory was 9.0 points in those three wins. Indiana's lone win came courtesy of Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning four-point play on March 11.

Ad

Here are the results of the last five regular-season matchups between Milwaukee and Indiana:

Bucks def. Pacers 126-119 on March 15, 2025.

Pacers def. Bucks 115-114 on March 11, 2025.

Bucks def. Pacers 120-112 on Dec. 31, 2024.

Bucks def. Pacers 129-117 on Nov. 22, 2024

Pacers def. Bucks 142-130 on Jan. 3, 2024

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers 2025 NBA Playoffs First Round Schedule

Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks- Indiana Pacers series is scheduled for April 19. It will be nationally televised on ESPN with a start time of 1 p.m. ET.

Here's the full schedule:

Game 1: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 1 p.m. EST, April 19 on ESPN.

Game 2: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, TBD

Game 3: Fiserv Forum, TBD

Game 4: Fiserv Forum, TBD

Game 5: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, TBD*

Game 6: Fiserv Forum, TBD*

Game 7: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, TBD*

* if necessary

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More