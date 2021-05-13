Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight in the latest round of 2020/21 NBA games.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a convincing 114-102 win against the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers pulled off an upset over Eastern Conference heavyweights Philadelphia 76ers in their last NBA encounter.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

Head coach Mike Budenholzer will have all players available for selection, except for Axel Toupane, who has been sidelined with an oblique injury. However, it shouldn't affect Budenholzer's strategy, as Toupane is not an active part of the Bucks' rotation.

Indiana Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

Aaron Holiday is questionable for tonight's game with a toe injury, while Edmond Sumner and Jeremy Lamb have been sidelined with knee injuries. Malcolm Brogdon is out with a hamstring problem and Myles Turner will miss out because of a toe issue.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo will make up the Milwaukee Bucks backcourt, with Khris Middleton starting at the 3. NBA MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo will start at power forward and Brook Lopez is expected to retain his place as the team's starting center.

Bryn Forbes has averaged 19 minutes and put up 10 points for the Bucks and he will come off the bench to share minutes with the two starting guards.

Also Read: Kia NBA MVP Race: The case for Nikola Jokic to win the award | 2020-21 NBA season

Indiana Pacers

Nate Bjorkgren has resorted to a wing-heavy lineup lately, featuring Caris LeVert at point guard and Jason Holiday at shooting guard. Oshae Brissett and 3-point specialist Doug McDermott will take up the two forward spots, with Domantas Sabonis manning the center position.

TJ McConnell has been a key part of the rotation, averaging 8 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Caris LeVert l Shooting Guard - Jason Holiday l Small Forward - Oshae Brissett l Power Forward - Doug McDermott l Center - Domantas Sabonis.

Also Read: NBA Sixth Man of the Year 2021: Latest Power Rankings - May 7th, 2021