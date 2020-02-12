Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th February 2020

The Bucks are en route to dethrone the '72 Bulls.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Last Game Results

Milwaukee Bucks (46-7): 123-111 win over Sacramento Kings (10 February, Monday)

Indiana Pacers (31-23): 105-106 loss to Brooklyn Nets (10 February, Monday)

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Despite Giannis missing action to be with his first child, Liam Charles Antetokounmpo,the Milwaukee Bucks ran through Sacramento Kings for what was their 14th win in the last 15 games.

The Bucks are currently leading the league with their 46-7 (0.868) win-loss record atop the standings, along with top 5 offensive and defensive ratings. This unit is also the league's leader in rebounding (52.1) and points scored per game (119.8).

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis is the frontrunner to bag the MVP hardware yet again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the epitomy of durability and explosive athleticism throughout this season so far. After an MVP year, the 25-year-old has raised the bar even higher this season, now posting career-high numbers in 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per matchup across the 48 games he has played so far.

He was chosen East's All-Star Captain for the 2nd straight year, and in the process provided ample reason as to why he is best suited to be LeBron's true successor in the coming decade.

Bucks Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews

Indiana Pacers Preview

The return of Victor Oladipo hasn't linearly translated into wins for the slumping Indiana Pacers side. The team has now lost six straight games and as a result, have slid to the 6th spot on the East leaderboard with a 31-23 (0.574) record to show.

With the inclusion of quality scorers in TJ Warren and Malcolm Brogdon, the Pacers are yet to break loose in a major way this season. Heading into the All-Star break, the team has won only three of their last 11 matchups.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Sabonis will rep Team LeBron this All-Star Weekend.

Domantas Sabonis' breakout year in a Pacers uniform has resulted in the first All-Star berth of his career. The 23-year-old is averaging career-high numbers in 18.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.8 rebounds.

Shooting almost 55% from the field this year, Sabonis has recorded four career triple-doubles in the last 12 games itself after having none in the four years prior.

Pacers Predicted Lineup

TJ Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo

Bucks vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Bucks are on a five-game winning streak, whereas the Pacers have lost their last six. Giannis' imminent return will mean more problems for the ailing Indiana side, and eventually, another home loss.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Pacers?

The clash will be nationally televised on ESPN. There will be also live coverage of the game on Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Wisconsin from 7:30 PM ET. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.