Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers face each other again on Tuesday. Milwaukee, 0-2 against Indiana, could sweep the season series with another win. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, ruled probable heading into the game, are expected to play.

Ad

The Pacers face a serious challenge when they host the Bucks. They must improve defensively to end a three-game losing slump and overcome their visitors on short rest. Tyrese Haliburton, who has missed the last three games, might also still be out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Bobby Portis (league suspension) and Chris Livingston (illness) are on the inactive list. Pete Nance (ankle) and Pat Connaughton (calf) are questionable. Damian Lillard (groin soreness) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) are probable but are expected to suit up for the Bucks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Indiana Pacers injury report

Isaiah Jackson remains out after suffering a torn Achilles in early November. Tyrese Haliburton (hip) is questionable.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Damian Lillard Kevin Porter Jr. Ryan Rollins Taurean Prince AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. Kyle Kuzma Gary Trent Jr. Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyler Smith Pete Nance Brook Lopez Jericho Sims

Ad

Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Andrew Nembhard T.J. McConnell RayJ Dennis Bennedict Mathurin Ben Sheppard Johnny Furphy Aaron Nesmith James Johnson Pascal Siakam Jarace Walker Obi Toppin Myles Turner Thomas Bryant Tony Bradley

Ad

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Key matchups

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Myles Turner or Pascal Siakam

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the biggest reason the Bucks are unbeaten in two games against the Pacers this season. The two-time MVP is averaging 30.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Antetokounmpo has carved the Indiana defense despite Pacers coach Rick Carlisle throwing the kitchen sink at him.

Pascal often starts on "The Greek Freak". When the Pacers do this strategy, they usually send double teams to contain Antetokounmpo. The Bucks superstar has responded by finding the right man when help comes. He might have averaged more than 8.0 apg if his teammates had been more efficient with his passes.

Ad

The Pacers have a good chance of breaking through on Tuesday if they can slow down the Greek superstar.

On the other end, Siakam has to shake free from Antetokounmpo’s elite defense. Without Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana has predictably gone to the All-Star forward. Antetokounmpo would love this matchup. The Pacers have to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year from limiting arguably their best option on offense.

Bennedict Mathurin vs Damian Lillard

Ad

The Pacers have done an impressive job on Damian Lillard, limiting him to 16.5 ppg. Still, the All-Star point guard has been impactful with his playmaking, averaging 9.0 apg versus Indiana in two games this season.

Bennedict Mathurin likely gets the assignment of shadowing Lillard. He has forced Dame Time into tough shots in the past, but he has to do better in cutting off the point guard’s passing lanes.

On offense, Mathurin should be more aggressive in attacking Lillard’s defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback