Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (April 19) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

It’s officially playoff season! The action tips off Saturday with a marquee Eastern Conference matchup between the No. 4 Indiana Pacers and the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks. This is a rematch of last year’s first-round series, which the Pacers wrapped up in six games.
The Bucks and Pacers faced each other four times in the regular season, with Milwaukee coming out on top in three of those matchups. They secured victories in the first two games, each by an eight-point margin.
Indiana snagged a win in their third meeting, powered by a wild four-point play from Tyrese Haliburton, but Milwaukee responded by taking the fourth game with a seven-point edge.
Now, the stakes are even higher as they meet again — this time for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round.
Here’s the latest injury report for the game.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers injury reports
Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks guard Damian Lillard remains out as he undergoes return-to-play conditioning, while Tyler Smith is also sidelined with a sprained left ankle.
Per the team, Lillard has been medically cleared for full basketball activity following the resolution of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right calf and is no longer taking blood thinners.
He’ll continue ramping up on-court work ahead of his return, but he won’t be available for tonight’s game.
Indiana Pacers
For the Indiana Pacers, Isaiah Jackson is still out with a torn Achilles in his right leg. Ben Sheppard is listed as probable due to a sprained left big toe.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers depth charts
Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart
Expect the Bucks to start Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.
Below is their depth chart.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart
Expect the Pacers to roll out a starting group of Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.
Below is their depth chart.
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers
The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, while local fans can catch it on FanDuel Sports Network Indiana.
For streaming, fans can tune in live via NBA League Pass or FuboTV — both of which require an active subscription.
