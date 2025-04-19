Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (April 19) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

It’s officially playoff season! The action tips off Saturday with a marquee Eastern Conference matchup between the No. 4 Indiana Pacers and the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks. This is a rematch of last year’s first-round series, which the Pacers wrapped up in six games.

Ad

The Bucks and Pacers faced each other four times in the regular season, with Milwaukee coming out on top in three of those matchups. They secured victories in the first two games, each by an eight-point margin.

Indiana snagged a win in their third meeting, powered by a wild four-point play from Tyrese Haliburton, but Milwaukee responded by taking the fourth game with a seven-point edge.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, the stakes are even higher as they meet again — this time for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here’s the latest injury report for the game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers injury reports

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks guard Damian Lillard remains out as he undergoes return-to-play conditioning, while Tyler Smith is also sidelined with a sprained left ankle.

Per the team, Lillard has been medically cleared for full basketball activity following the resolution of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right calf and is no longer taking blood thinners.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He’ll continue ramping up on-court work ahead of his return, but he won’t be available for tonight’s game.

Indiana Pacers

For the Indiana Pacers, Isaiah Jackson is still out with a torn Achilles in his right leg. Ben Sheppard is listed as probable due to a sprained left big toe.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers depth charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

Expect the Bucks to start Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Below is their depth chart.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ryan Rollins Kevin Porter Jr. SG Taurean Prince Gary Trent Jr. Pat Connaughton SF Kyle Kuzma AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis C Brook Lopez Chris Livingston

Ad

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Pacers to roll out a starting group of Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Below is their depth chart.

Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell RayJ Dennis SG Andrew Nembhard Bennedict Mathurin SF Aaron Nesmith Johnny Furphy James Johnson PF Pascal Siakam Jarace Walker C Myles Turner Obi Toppin Thomas Bryant Tony Bradley

Ad

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers

The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, while local fans can catch it on FanDuel Sports Network Indiana.

For streaming, fans can tune in live via NBA League Pass or FuboTV — both of which require an active subscription.

ALSO READ: Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips - April 19 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More