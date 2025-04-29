Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 5 (April 29) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of four 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This is Game 5 of the series, with Indiana looking to end the series with a win.
The Pacers have largely dominated the Bucks in the series apart from Game 3 in Milwaukee which they lost 117-101. Indiana, however, bounced back with a dominant 129-103 win in Game 4 on Sunday.
All Indiana starters scored in double digits and were led by Myles Turner’s 23 points. Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double of 17 points and 15 assists, while Andrew Nembhard had 20 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 28 points and 15 rebounds.
The Bucks’ attempt to tie the series received a serious roadblock in the opening quarter as Damian Lillard was helped off the court with a non-contact lower leg injury. It was reported Monday that Lillard tore his left Achilles tendon and is now out indefinitely.
It was a disappointing end to the season for the nine-time All-Star who was back only for his third game after a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf ruled him out for the end of the regular season. With Lillard out, Milwaukee’s hopes of overcoming a 3-1 deficit took a serious hit.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Reports
Bucks injury report for April 29
Besides Damian Lillard (torn Achilles), the Bucks could be without Tyler Smith who is doubtful with an ankle injury.
Pacers injury report for April 29
Isaiah Jackson is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Aaron Nesmith is probable with a back injury, while Bennedict Mathurin is questionable with an abdomen injury.
Here’s a look at the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers’ starting lineups and depth charts for April 29.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups and depth chart
Bucks starting lineup and depth chart
Pacers starting lineup and depth chart
*DD indicates day-to-day
Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers?
The Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs Game 5 will tip off at 6 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. National broadcast of the game will be on NBA TV, while local coverage will be provided by FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin.
Fans can also opt to stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
