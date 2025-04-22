Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips - April 22 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of three 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This is Game 2 of their series, with Indiana leading the series 1-0.

The two teams have played each other 15 times in the postseason, with the Pacers holding a 11-4 lead. They have also met 215 times in the regular season, with the Bucks holding a 118-97 lead. They met four times this season, as Milwaukee won the series 3-1.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs Game 2 details and odds

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 22, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV.

Local coverage of the game will be provided by FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Bucks (+155) vs. Pacers (-185)

Spread: Bucks (+4.5) vs. Pacers (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o229) vs. Pacers -110 (u229)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Pacers took care of home court on Saturday and marched to a comprehensive 117-98 win against the Bucks. Milwaukee’s biggest lead was three points in the first quarter. Once Indiana took the lead, there was no looking back.

Indy won on the back of a mixed team effort and was led by Pascal Siakam’s 25 points. Myles Turner and Andrew Nembhard had 19 and 17 points, respectively. Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double of 10 points and 12 assists. Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell scored in double digits off the bench with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo had a great game for the Bucks with 36 points and 12 rebounds, he found absolutely no help from his fellow starters. In fact, Kyle Kuzma became the first player in playoff history to play more than 20 minutes and not record a single stat.

If Milwaukee is to turn this series around, it needs Damian Lillard to return from his calf issue. He is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game. It will be interesting to find out if he is cleared for the game, especially after the heated argument he had with Haliburton in Game 1.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s points total is set at 32.5. If Lillard fails to return to the court, expect the Greek Freak to have another big game and score more than 32.5 points.

Tyrese Haliburton’s points total is set at 18.5. While Indy did win Game 1, Hali wasn’t as impactful while shooting, going just 3 of 13 from the floor. Bet on the mercurial guard to have a comeback game and go over on his prop.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Pacers to make it 2-0 after a win Tuesday. We expect the same, as they looked the far better team in Game 1. And unless Milwaukee proves otherwise, there doesn’t seem to be any reason to doubt Indiana’s prowess at home.

The Pacers should cover the spread for a win, with the team total surpassing the 229-point mark.

