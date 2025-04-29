Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips - April 29 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks hope to extend their season when they clash against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday in Game 5. Milwaukee could not survive Damian Lillard’s injury in the first quarter of Game 4 to lose 129-103. Giannis Antetokounmpo kept the game close in the first two quarters, but the Pacers eventually overpowered them.
Meanwhile, the Pacers look to send the Bucks on an early vacation for the second straight season. After dispatching Milwaukee 4-2 last year, Indiana could secure the series in five games in the rematch. The Pacers will again lean on Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner to try and book a spot in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Bucks (+270) vs. Pacers (-340)
Odds: Bucks (+7.5) vs. Pacers (-7.5)
Total (O/U): Bucks (o222.0 -110) vs. Pacers (u222.0 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers preview
Giannis Antetokounmpo has sorely needed a lift from his teammates. When the Milwaukee Bucks won in Game 3, Gary Trent Jr. exploded for 37 points behind 9-for-12 shooting from depth. If the two-time MVP can’t get the same help from the roster, the Bucks are likely exiting the playoffs.
Without Damian Lillard, Trent, Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma have to give the Bucks a boost. If none of them can step up, the team’s postseason campaign likely ends in Indiana on Tuesday.
The Indiana Pacers must not fall into complacency. Despite dominating the series and Lillard’s impending absence, they cannot afford to overlook the Bucks. Indiana has Milwaukee on the ropes. A loss at home could give the Bucks much-needed life to turn the series around.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups
Bucks
PG: Ryan Rollins | SG: Gary Trent Jr. | PF: Kyle Kuzma | PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo | C: Brook Lopez
Pacers
PG: Tyrese Haliburton | PG: Andrew Nembhard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers betting tips
Betting against Giannis Antetokounmpo in a win-or-go-home game does not seem like a good idea. The Bucks’ franchise cornerstone could top his 32.5 (O/U) points prop by sheer necessity. Antetokounmpo has to have a big-scoring night for his team to have a chance of pulling off an upset.
Kyle Kuzma has had a rough series. Averaging 6.0 points per game in the series, he could finally repay Doc Rivers’ trust and have a good game. Kuzma might breach his 9.5 (O/U) points prop.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers prediction
With Giannis Antetokounmpo still around, the Bucks will always have a chance. Still, the Pacers have been dominant in the series and will likely send the Bucks on vacation. The Pacers will likely give their fans a treat and push Milwaukee out of the playoffs with a win that blows past the -7.5 spread.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.