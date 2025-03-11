Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2025

A high-stakes Eastern Conference showdown is set for Tuesday as the No. 4 Milwaukee Bucks visit the No. 5 Indiana Pacers, with both teams looking to end their losing streaks. Separated by just one game in the standings, both squads are battling for home-court advantage in the playoffs.

The Bucks come into the matchup after back-to-back losses, while the Pacers, fresh off a 123-101 defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, aim to snap a three-game skid.

Here’s a preview of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers game, scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Bucks (+-148) vs Pacers (+124)

Spread: Bucks -3.5 (-110) vs Pacers +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Bucks o233.5 (-110) vs Pacers u233.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers preview

This marks the third of four meetings between these teams this season, with Milwaukee winning both earlier matchups by eight points each.

It will also be their first clash since the trade deadline, where the Bucks dealt Khris Middleton to acquire Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards. Meanwhile, the Pacers had a relatively quiet trade season.

Milwaukee’s back-to-back losses came against fellow Eastern Conference opponents — the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers. With the playoffs approaching, they aim for their 37th win as they visit the Pacers, who eliminated them in the first round of the 2024 playoffs.

Before their recent three-game slide, Indiana had won six of eight games. However, their struggles have been largely due to the absence of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has missed their three-game road trip with a left hip flexor strain. Haliburton averaged 18.8 points, 9.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds in February.

The Pacers have yet to release an official injury report, but their chances of securing a win may depend on Haliburton’s availability.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups

Bucks

G - Damian Lillard | G - Taurean Prince | F - Kyle Kuzma | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Pacers

G - Andrew Nembhard | G - Benedict Mathurin | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 32.5 points – Take the under.

Damian Lillard O/U 23.5 points – Bet the over and expect a big game from him.

Myles Turner O/U 8.5 rebounds – Take the over.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers prediction

Regardless of Tyrese Haliburton’s status, the Bucks should take this one behind a strong performance from Damian Lillard. The two teams will meet again on Saturday in Milwaukee.

Our prediction: Bucks win by 11.

