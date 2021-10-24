Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday in a tantalizing 2021-22 NBA game.

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a morale-boosting 102-91 win against Eastern Conference heavyweights Miami Heat. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks inflicted a 121-111 loss upon the San Antonio Spurs in their last NBA game.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers | NBA season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, October 25th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, October 26th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks overwhelmed the San Antonio Spurs with their brilliant three-point shooting, making close to 43% of their attempts from the deep. They shot 53% from the field, showcasing incredible efficiency from all the areas of the court.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks "The bench tonight was really big for us. I thought Thanasis gave us great minutes defensively." Coach Bud's ASL Press Conference:

Head coach Mike Budenholzer will be glad that the sharing was scored between multiple players in the game against the Spurs, and that the teams did not rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton's brilliance much. Rebounding has been another strong suit for the Milwaukee Bucks so far, and they will look to continue the good work on the boards.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

After recently being chosen as one of the players on the NBA Top 75 list, Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently in seventh heaven, and has one of the best resumes in NBA history already. The Greek Freak will lead his team's title defense this season and is also a candidate for the Maurice Podoloff trophy.

Antetokounmpo has already won the honor twice and will now look to bag the coveted prize for the third time.

The Indiana Pacers have a strong interior defense, which means Antetokounmpo will have to be at his best if the Bucks are to beat the Pacers tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Brook Lopez

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers relied on a team effort to win against the Miami Heat, as four players scored more than 15 points in the game. Rookie swingman Chris Duarte led the way with 19 points, while Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett chipped in with 18 points each.

The shooting was a cause of concern for the Indiana Pacers despite the win, and that is an area where head coach Rick Carlisle would like his team to improve. Offensive rebounding has been their core strength for a few seasons, but they will have to box out well against a physically dominant Milwaukee Bucks starting five.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers grapples with Plumlee of the Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers are dealing with injuries to two key players - TJ Warren and Caris LeVert. In their absence, Domantas Sabonis' scoring ability has kept the Pacers afloat, as the European big has assisted Malcolm Brogdon in the scoring department well.

In the 3 games he has played, Sabonis has averaged 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists, shooting a whopping 63% from the field. He is likely to match up against Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight, which will certainly be one of the biggest tests he will face this season.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon; G - Chris Duarte; F - Justin Holiday; F - Domantas Sabonis; C - Myles Turner.

Bucks vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win, and they will back themselves to stage an upset against the defending champions. It should be a closely contested affair, but the Milwaukee Bucks are still favorites to eke out a narrow win.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Pacers

Live coverage will be available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Indiana. The Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards game can be streamed live on NBA League Pass as well.

