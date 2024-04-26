Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Preview - April 26, 2024 | Game 3, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of the three 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Friday. This will be the third game of their best-of-seven series, with the series tied 1-1. The Pacers won Game 2 125-108 on Tuesday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Game 3 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 26.

The Bucks hold a 115-96 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the Pacers lead 7-3 in the playoffs. Indiana won Game 2 behind Pascal Siakam’s 37 points and 11 rebounds. Damian Lillard led Milwaukee with 34 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 3 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Friday, April 26, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game begins at 5:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will also be broadcast on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports Indiana. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bucks (+180) vs. Pacers (-220)

Spread: Bucks (+5.5) vs. Pacers (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o221.5) vs. Pacers -110 (u221.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers preview

After winning Game 1 in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, the Bucks were brought back to reality with a 125-108 loss on Tuesday. Milwaukee gave up its home-court advantage and now needs to win one on the road if it is to qualify for the second round. The Bucks’ bench players need to stand up in Game 3 after having just 18 points in the second game.

The Pacers looked like a formidable unit in Game 2 as it dismantled Milwaukee in clinical fashion. Besides Siakam’s dominance, Myles Turner had 22 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points and 12 assists, Andrew Nembhard had 20 points and Aaron Nesmith had 11 points. Indy needs to keep doing more of the same to get a win on Friday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Bucks have been really hard done by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence. He is doubtful for Friday’s game as well with a calf injury. Khris Middleton is questionable with an ankle injury but should play. Chris Livingston is doubtful with a non-COVID illness. Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers should start:

PG: Damian Lillard SG: Patrick Beverley SF: Khris Middleton PF: Bobby Portis Jr. C: Brook Lopez

The Bucks’ key substitutes should be Malik Beasley, Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder.

Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder) is out for the rest of the season. With an otherwise healthy roster, Indy coach Rick Carlisle should start:

PG: Tyrese Haliburton SG: Andrew Nembhard SF: Aaron Nesmith PF: Pascal Siakam C: Myles Turner

Indiana’s key substitutes should be T.J. McConnell, Ben Sheppard and Obi Toppin.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Damian Lillard has an over/under of 31.5 points. He averages 34.5 points for the series and should continue that form in Game 3. Expect Lillard to score over 31.5 points.

Pascal Siakam has an over/under of 27.5 points. Siakam was great for Indy in the past two games. With Game 3 at home, his performance should only improve. He should score more than 27.5 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The Pacers are favored to win at home. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence continues to hamper Milwaukee and that should be the case on Friday as well. Expect Indiana to cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total being over 221.5 points.

