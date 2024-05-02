Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Preview - May 2, 2024 | Game 6, 2024 NBA Playoffs

After pulling off their biggest win of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks try to top in against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Milwaukee stave off elimination two nights ago when it blasted Indiana at home 115-92. The Bucks cut the series deficit to 3-2 but need to do an encore on the road in another must-win situation for them.

The Pacers found out how ill-prepared they were in a close-out game, particularly against a team that still has its championship core. Many left the Bucks for dead, especially when they opened Game 5 without Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Rick Carlisle’s team will try to do much better in front of its fans who are desperate not to see the series return to Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

TNT will air the game on national TV as it happens while Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Wisconsin will cover it locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bucks (+275) vs. Pacers (-350)

Spread: Bucks (+8.0) vs. Pacers (-8.0)

Total (O/U): Bucks (o213.0 -110) vs. Pacers (u213.0 -110)

Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

With their backs against the wall, the Milwaukee Bucks whipped the Indiana Pacers even without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

They did it by playing with more energy, hustle and by having a more physical approach. The Bucks will have to know that the Pacers will have a more ready response to that style at home.

Doc Rivers will be hoping Bobby Portis Jr., Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Patrick Beverley have enough to lead the team to another upset.

The Pacers had to be kicking themselves for thinking the Bucks would just roll over and quit. Instead, they were so unprepared in Game 5 that a few admitted to being embarrassed. For them to right the wrong, they have to start beating the Bucks’ energy and hustle levels. Indiana has to play like it is the team in a must-win situation.

The Pacers have a huge advantage if Antetokounmpo and Lillard remain out. But, if they have another lethargic display, the Bucks will gladly take home the series to a Game 7 in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

C - Brook Lopez, PF - Bobby Portis, SF - Khris Middleton, SG - Malik Beasley and PG - Patrick Beverley will start for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pat Connaughton, who had a superb Game 5, will likely have the first shot at joining the starters. He will likely take out Beasley for more size and shooting.

PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner, SF - Aaron Nesmith, PG - Andrew Nembhard and PG - Tyrese Haliburton will open the game for the Indiana Pacers.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will likely see how the game unfolds before getting out one of his starters. Obi Toppin, Ben Sheppard and T.J. McConnell are contenders for the sixth-man role.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Khris Middleton has a 27.5 over/under points prop on Thursday. Middleton Doc Rivers' lone consistent scorer in this series, averaging 26.8 points per game. But after last game’s humiliating loss, the Pacers should be determined to clamp down on the versatile forward. Middleton might not top his points prop in Game 6.

The Pacers’ high-octane offense looks really menacing when Pascal Siakam gets it going. After dropping back-to-back 30-point games to start the series, “Spicy P” has badly struggled. In Indiana’s close-out series, he's expected to be the veteran star the Pacers traded for. He's likely to top his 22.5 over/under points prop.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The Bucks caught the Pacers unprepared and off guard in Game 5, something that is unlikely to happen in Game 6.

Indiana wants to end the series at home, particularly as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are still nursing injuries. The Pacers could clinch the series, but the Bucks might cover the +8.0 spread.