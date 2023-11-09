Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA Season (November 9)

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday (November 9) as part of their back-to-back schedule. After propping up a 120-118 win against the Detroit Pistons, they will look to consolidate their position in the East with another win.

Bucks have a tough task against Indiana, who have played some quality ball in their last two games to slot up in the top five. Both teams are coming off wins, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

The Bucks have had three wins on the trot, while the Pacers have two, one of which was a 152-111 demolition of the San Antonio Spurs. The hosts are in good rhythm and will fancy their chances against the Bucks, who are still figuring things out by the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Game Details

Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers

Date and time: November 9, 2023, 7 pm ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers game preview

After adding Damian Lillard to their ranks, it's pretty much a championship-or-bust approach for the Bucks this season. Their start to the season wasn't what they expected, but they have managed to regroup after their 2-2 run.

Their defense has sputtered, but offensively, the team is a threat with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard in prime form.

The Pacers have been one of the teams to watch out for. With promising and reliable faces in Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, they are playing a more attacking style of basketball that's reminiscent of the Reggie Miller era.

Indiana has been impressive on both ends of the game and has rectified most of their issues from last season. The pace they lacked last season to get off to a breezy start is now their potent weapon. However, can they sustain the momentum?

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers odds and prediction

Spread: Bucks (-4) vs Pacers (+4)

Moneyline: Bucks (-180) vs Pacers (+145)

Total (o/u): 242

It all comes down to health and energy on Thursday when both teams face off against each other. The Pacers are more primed to win given the Milwaukee Bucks still don't have their full strength with Khris Middleton still ramping up to full intensity. Add a healthy roster and home advantage to the list, and the Pacers emerge as favorites.

The Bucks will take on a belligerent Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted starting lineups

The Bucks will field their usual starters on Thursday. Malik Beasley, Damian Lillard, Jae Crowder, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez will start for Milwaukee.

As for the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton and Bruce Brown Jr. will share guard duties. Benedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, and Myles Turner will round up the rest of the unit.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Top 3 players

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 26.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season. The 'Greek Freak' has led from the front and has been instrumental on both ends of the floor. With Jrue Holiday not part of the side, and Khris Middleton working his way back, the forward has been shouldering a major load this season.

Damian Lillard: 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists

Damian Lillard is yet to heat up in Milwaukee. While he's had a couple of 30+ point performances, the point guard is still due for one of those big nights with his new franchise.

Bobby Portis: 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists

Bobby Portis picked up from where he left off last season, proving to be the player who can come off the bench and make an instant splash. He has been effective in the non-Giannis and Lillard minutes for the Bucks.

Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 24.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 11.7 assists

Tyrese Haliburton is justifying why he was awarded a plush contract in the summer by the front office. The guard is the side's leader in assists this season, and his playmaking and scoring will be crucial for the Pacers.

Myles Turner: 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists

Myles Turner continues to be Indiana's impact player on both ends of the floor, and his two-way play has been crucial to the team's good run this season. He will be key for the Pacers against the Bucks's relentless offense.

Buddy Hield: 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists

The sharpshooter has been his usual self this season and has emerged as the team's third scoring option. Despite being a staple in trade rumors the whole of last season, Buddy Hield has again started off strong this season.