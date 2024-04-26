Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth chart for Game 3 (April 26)

The third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks hit the road to face the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series Friday night.

Milwaukee secured the first game of the series despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo, but their defense faltered in Game 2, leaving the series knotted at one as they make the brief journey to Indiana. The Bucks must improve defensively if they aim to prevail in the series.

In their previous matchup against Indiana, Milwaukee was ahead by as much as eight in the first quarter but then allowed a 17-5 run, trailing by four after the first 12 minutes.

The Bucks held their final lead at 55-54 with 1:34 remaining in the first half, but they conceded the last six points to fall behind by five at the break. Milwaukee failed to catch up as they faltered in the closing stages, as they lost 125-108.

The team shot 44.2% from the field, including 13-of-32 from beyond the arc, and were outrebounded 45-40. Damian Lillard was Milwaukee's standout, scoring 34 points and dishing out five assists in the defeat.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers injury report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for April 26

The Bucks have listed three players on their injury report: Chris Livingston and Giannis Antetokounmpo are doubtful with a non-Covid illness and calf injury, respectively. Meanwhile, Khris Middleton is a new addition, tagged as questionable.

Khris Middleton missed Thursday's practice session because of an ankle injury, casting doubt on his availability for Friday's Game 3. He sustained an injury during Tuesday night's Game 2 after inadvertently stepping on the foot of Pacers forward Pascal Siakam.

Middleton drove left from half-court toward the wing, with Siakam applying defensive pressure. As Middleton picked up his dribble and tried to stop, his foot accidentally crossed over Siakam's, causing him to lose balance and twist his ankle outward.

Player Status Injury Khris Middleton questionable ankle Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful calf Chris Livingston doubtful non-covid illness

Indiana Pacers injury report for April 26

The Indiana Pacers have listed Bennedict Mathurin as the only player on their injury report. He will remain sidelined following successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, ending his season.

Player Status Injury Bennedict Mathurin out right shoulder

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups and depth chart

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for April 26

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard AJ Green MarJon Beauchamp SG Patrick Beverley Malik Beasley SF Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton Andre Jackson PF Bobby Portis Jae Crowder Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Danilo Gallinari Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Indiana Pacers starting lineups and depth chart for April 26

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Isaiah Wong SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Kendall Brown SF Aaron Nesmith Doug McDermott Jarace Walker PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin C Myles Turner Jalen Smith Isaiah Jackson

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers?

The Game 3 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers will tipoff at 5:30 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, including local broadcast options available on Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports WI for home and away coverage respectively.

