Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth chart for Game 6 (May 2)

The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of their first-round Eastern Conference series. The Pacers lead the series 3-2, but it was Milwaukee who won Game 5 on Tuesday. After losing three on the trot, the Bucks finally got back to winning ways with a 115-92 win at home, that, too, without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis Jr. scored 29 points each in the win. The Pacers struggled to score, as Tyrese Haliburton led the team with 16 points. Game 6 is the perfect opportunity for Indiana to close out the series at home on Thursday, as the Pacers shouldn’t risk a Game 7 on the road.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Reports

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for May 2

The Bucks’ injury concerns continue in Game 6 as Giannis Antetokounmpo is still listed as out with a calf injury. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski did provide some positive news that Antetokounmpo is working his way toward a return on Thursday, but it’s not clear if he will be able to do so.

Damian Lillard could miss his third straight game with an Achilles injury as he is listed as questionable. Patrick Beverley (oblique) and Khris Middleton (ankle) are probable and should play.

Player Injury Status Giannis Antetokounmpo Calf Out Damian Lillard Achilles Questionable Patrick Beverley Oblique Probable Khris Middleton Ankle Probable

Indiana Pacers injury report for May 2

The Pacers continue to be without Bennedict Mathurin after he underwent a season-ending surgery to fix a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with a back injury but should play in all probability.

Player Injury Status Bennedict Mathurin Right Shoulder Out Tyrese Haliburton Back Questionable

Here’s a look at the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups and depth charts for Game 6 on May 2.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups and depth chart

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Bucks primarily used a seven-man rotation in Game 5, with three other players seeing minimal minutes because of the blowout nature of the game. If Antetokounmpo and Lillard are absent again, the same rotation should continue Thursday, with Pat Connaughton being the first player off of the bench.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Patrick Beverley AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. SG Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton Khris Middleton SF Khris Middleton Jae Crowder Andre Jackson Jr. PF Bobby Portis Jr. Danilo Gallinari Bobby Portis C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Danilo Gallinari

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers have been mostly using eight players with more players seeing playing time toward garbage minutes. While Haliburton is questionable, he should play, thus the eight-man rotation should continue.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Andrew Nembhard SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Aaron Nesmith SF Pascal Siakam Doug McDermott Jarace Walker PF Aaron Nesmith Obi Toppin Jarace Walker C Myles Turner Obi Toppin Jalen Smith

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers?

Game 6 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Thursday, May 2, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. It will also be broadcast on Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports WI. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.