Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (April 28)

The Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3 seed) face the Indiana Pacers (No. 6) in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series on Sunday in Indiana. The Pacers lead 2-1 in the series and have gained home-court advantage over the Bucks. The Pacers won the previous two matchups of the series, while the Bucks secured the series opener.

The Pacers triumphed with a 121-118 overtime victory over the Bucks in their previous head-to-head, which featured a Tyrese Haliburton clutch floater and one to secure the Game 3 win.

Haliburton registered 18 points, 10 rebounds, 16 assists and one block to lead the Pacers to their second victory in the series. Myles Turner led the Pacers in scoring with 29 points.

On the other hand, Khris Middleton dropped a 42-piece in the game, which still fell short. He also recorded 10 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks in the losing effort.

The Pacers are favored to clinch the victory again at home to go 3-1 in the series against the Bucks on Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for April 27

Player

Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo

Questionable (GTD) Calf Damian Lillard Questionable (GTD) Achilles Khris Middleton Probable (GTD) Ankle Chris Livingston Out Illness Jaylin Galloway

Out

OFS



The Bucks have five players listed on their injury report. Their star players, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles), are questionable for the game, while Khris Middleton is listed as probable. Their involvement in the matchup will be a game-time decision.

Moreover, Chris Livingston (Illness) is listed out for the contest, while Jaylin Galloway is out for the season.

Indiana Pacers injury report for April 27

Player Status Injury Bennedict Mathurin Out (OFS) Shoulder

The Pacers boast an almost healthy roster, except for Bennedict Mathurin (Shoulder), who will remain sidelined for the upcoming game.

Mathurin suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder during the second quarter of the Pacers' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on March 5 during the regular season. He will undergo season-ending surgery with hopes of a full recovery ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for April 27

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Patrick Beverly

AJ Green

Andre Jackson Jr.

SG Malik Beasley Patrick Beverly

AJ Green

SF Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton Jae Crowder

PF Bobby Portis Jae Crowder

Danilo Gallinari C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis

Danilo Gallinari



Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for April 27

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton

T.J. McConnell

Andrew Nembhard

SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Aaron Nesmith

SF Aaron Nesmith

Doug McDermott Jarace Walker

PF Pascal Siakam

Obi Toppin

Jarace Walker

C Myles Turner Jalen Smith Isaiah Jackson



How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers?

Game 4 of the Bucks-Pacers first-round playoff series is scheduled to tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and ESPN and will be available locally on BallySports Indiana and BallySports Wisconsin. It can also be watched via livestream on Sling TV, FuboTV and the NBA League Pass.

