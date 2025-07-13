Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 13

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the LA Clippers at Cox Pavilion in one of eight Summer League games scheduled for Sunday. This will be the Clippers’ second Summer League game, while the Bucks prepare for their third.
The Bucks have had impressive performances from their young team, defeating the Denver Nuggets (90-89) on Thursday before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers (93-83) on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Clippers beat the Houston Rockets (95-92) on Friday.
Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers game details and odds
The Bucks-Clippers game will take place at the Cox Pavilion on Sunday. The game will go live at 9:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Moneyline: Clippers (-250) vs Bucks (+198)
Odds: Clippers (-5.5) vs. Bucks (+5.5)
Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o180.5) vs. Bucks -110 (u180.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.
Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers preview
The Bucks have had a few impressive performances from Chris Livingston, who was drafted with the 58th pick in 2023. He recorded 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists against the Cavaliers on Saturday, while Jamaree Bouyea recorded 20 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Livingston was also solid against the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 18 points, three rebounds and two assists on 7-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Clippers relied on Jordan Miller, who recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds against the Houston Rockets, while Cam Christie finished with 21 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Summer League roster
Here's a look at the Bucks and the Clippers’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Sunday.
Bucks
Clippers
Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers prediction
The Clippers are favored to defeat the Bucks. While the two teams are pretty equal in quality, the Bucks will be playing with tired legs, as they head into the second night of back-to-back games.
Our prediction: The Clippers to win
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.