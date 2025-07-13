  • home icon
Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 13

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 13, 2025 09:39 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League (Credits: Imagn)

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the LA Clippers at Cox Pavilion in one of eight Summer League games scheduled for Sunday. This will be the Clippers’ second Summer League game, while the Bucks prepare for their third.

The Bucks have had impressive performances from their young team, defeating the Denver Nuggets (90-89) on Thursday before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers (93-83) on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Clippers beat the Houston Rockets (95-92) on Friday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers game details and odds

The Bucks-Clippers game will take place at the Cox Pavilion on Sunday. The game will go live at 9:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (-250) vs Bucks (+198)

Odds: Clippers (-5.5) vs. Bucks (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o180.5) vs. Bucks -110 (u180.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers preview

The Bucks have had a few impressive performances from Chris Livingston, who was drafted with the 58th pick in 2023. He recorded 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists against the Cavaliers on Saturday, while Jamaree Bouyea recorded 20 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Livingston was also solid against the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 18 points, three rebounds and two assists on 7-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Clippers relied on Jordan Miller, who recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds against the Houston Rockets, while Cam Christie finished with 21 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Summer League roster

Here's a look at the Bucks and the Clippers’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Sunday.

Bucks

Player

Position

Keita Bates-Diop

Forward

Jean-Jacques Boissy

Guard

Jamaree Bouyea

Guard

John Butler Jr.

Center

Gary Chivichyan

Guard

Rob Disibio

Forward

Terrence Edwards Jr.

Guard

Frankie Fidler

Guard

Andre Jackson Jr.

Guard/Forward

David Joplin

Forward

Chris Livingston

Forward

Bogoljub Marković

Forward

Pete Nance

Forward

Markquis Nowell

Guard

Cormac Ryan

Guard

Mark Sears

Guard

Tyler Smith

Forward

Wade Taylor IV

Guard

Blaise Threatt

Guard

Malik Williams

Center

Clippers

Player

Position

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Forward

Izaiah Brockington

Guard

Kobe Brown

Forward

Cam Christie

Guard

Trentyn Flowers

Forward

Juwan Gary

Forward

Yanic Konan Niederhäuser

Center

Jordan Miller

Forward

John Poulakidas

Guard

Kobe Sanders

Forward

Zavier Simpson

Guard

Jahmyl Telfort

Forward

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers prediction

The Clippers are favored to defeat the Bucks. While the two teams are pretty equal in quality, the Bucks will be playing with tired legs, as they head into the second night of back-to-back games.

Our prediction: The Clippers to win

