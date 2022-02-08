Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers are gearing up to host the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday in this matchup between the NBA's two most recent champions.

The Bucks are coming into this game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings, with a record that reads 34 wins and 21 losses thus far. They have won seven of their last 10 games in the league and are on a three-game winning streak at the moment.

However, Milwaukee are barely above the .500 mark on the road this season as they have suffered 12 losses in 27 games away from home. Despite a rocky start to the season on the road, they are only one game behind top spot in the East.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming into this game with a record that reads 26 wins and 28 losses as they too continue to hover around the .500 mark for the season. For all their championship aspirations, the Lakers have struggled immensely on the court and are in desperate need of a couple of good results. They have lost six of their last 10 games and are 17-12 at home this season.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee-based side are coming into this game with almost a clean bill of health as the Bucks are only missing George Hill and Brook Lopez for this matchup. The former is listed as questionable due to a neck injury while the latter is still recovering from back surgery. Grayson Allen is also being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to hip soreness.

Players Status Reason Grayson Allen Questionable Hip Brook Lopez Out Back George Hill Questionable Neck

LA Lakers Injury Report

Unlike the Bucks, the Lakers have a whole host of players missing for this matchup.

Carmelo Anthony is out due to a hamstring stain along with long-term absentee Kendrick Nunn. Dwight Howard is doubtful for the game as he didn't train with the team on Monday due to a back injury. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also being monitored on a day-to-day basis but are expected to play.

Players Status Reason LeBron James Probable Knee Anthony Davis Probable Wrist Dwight Howard Questionable Back Kendrick Nunn Out Knee Carmelo Anthony Out Hamstring

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

In the absence of George Hill, Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday will man the backcourt for the Bucks. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will take care of the frontcourt. The center will be Bobby Portis.

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk are all set to man the backcourt for the Lakers, with LeBron James and Stanley Johnson set to start in the frontcourt. With Dwight Howard out, Anthony Davis will start at center.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Small Foward - Khris Middleton, Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Bobby Portis

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook; Shooting Guard - Malik Monk; Small Forward - Stanley Johnson; Power Forward - LeBron James; Center - Anthony Davis.

