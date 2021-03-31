Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In a blockbuster matchup in the 2020-21 NBA, defending champions LA Lakers will face the Milwaukee Bucks at the Staples Center on Wednesday.

Anytime these two teams meet, it's must-watch, as they are both top-tier teams. In their first meeting this season, the LA Lakers romped to victory, thanks to an incredible 34-point performance from LeBron James.

The LA Lakers snapped their losing streak recently and have won their last two games. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have faced a string of unfortunate defeats. After their monstrous winning run came to an end against the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks are now on a three-game skid.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers: Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired PJ Tucker ahead of the NBA trade deadline. In the limited minutes he has played, his defensive upside has been undeniable.

However, he is ruled out of this game due to a calf injury. Backup forward Rodions Kurucs continues to be out as well following an oblique injury, while center Bobby Portis will miss yet another game due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Jeff Teague is expected to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he won't be making his team debut against the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers

Advertisement

The LA Lakers' injury woes continue, as their two main stars, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, remain sidelined.

James has received a four-to-six weeks return timetable after he injured his ankle against the Hawks. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to recover from his calf injury and is without a return date. Moreover, Jared Dudley injured his knee earlier this season and is leaning towards not undergoing surgery.

Although James and Davis continue to be absent, the LA Lakers fans will eagerly wait for this matchup, as it would mark Andre Drummond's debut with the team.

Lakers' Drummond will start at center vs. Bucks https://t.co/B57BPVLysG pic.twitter.com/rYtGEdgAwY — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) March 30, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks should use their usual lineup against the LA Lakers. Jrue Holiday should start as the point guard, with Donte DiVincenzo sharing the backcourt with him.

Two-time All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to start as the small forward. Reigning MVP and DPOY, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the team's starting power forward, with Brook Lopez retaining his position as the center. The bench consists of players like Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton, who could see increased minutes in this game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging spectacular numbers of late and could produce a monster outing against the LA Lakers.

LA Lakers

LA Lakers

Advertisement

The LA Lakers will continue to use the lineup that has worked well for them in the past few games.

Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should be the starting backcourt as usual, with Schroder running the point guard position. Kyle Kuzma could take LeBron James' position as the small forward, with Markieff Morris playing in place of Anthony Davis as the power forward. Debutant Andre Drummond could take the floor as the team's center.

The LA Lakers' bench depth is phenomenal, with players like Alex Caruso, Wesley Matthews, Talen Horton-Tucker, Alfonzo McKinnie and Marc Gasol comprising their second unit.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Markieff Morris | Center - Andre Drummond.