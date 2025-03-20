Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 20, 2025

On Thursday, Payback will be on the LA Lakers minds when they host the Milwukee Bucks at the Crypto.com Arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. blew out the Purple and Gold 126-106 when both sides met earlier this month despite Luka Doncic's highest scoring performance in Lakers threads.

While the hosts still miss vital cogs in LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, they will be buoyed by the three-game winning streak with the recent one against the short-handed Denver Nuggets. LA's offense and defense have been impressive over the last few games and the side will look to carry their rich vein of form against the Bucks who have wobbled in their last couple of games.

Antetokounmpo's prolific performances have been in vain as the Bucks come off a two-game skid losing to both the OKC Thunder and the Golden State Warriors. The road loss to the Bay Area outfit sees them under pressure as they face tricky opponents in LA, OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets in their next four games.

The Lakers and the Bucks meet for the final time this season. With seeding in focus, it remains to be seen whether the Bucks will sweep the regular season series or if LA can successfully launch a counterattack.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers matchup tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on SportsNet LA and FDSWI. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Milwaukee Bucks -3 o222.5 (-110) -155 LA Lakers +3 u222.5 (-110) +130

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Preview

The Bucks are coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors and will be keen to bounce back with a win over a side they beat a few days ago. With the Lakers missing a durable center and a lob threat, Milwaukee made the most of the situation. That though changes with Hayes back in the fold. The big has been stacking the numbers averaging 6.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, and has two 15+ points games in his last five outings.

The Lakers defense continues to be their strength this season. They are ninth in scoring defense allowing 111.4 points and 110.2 points per 100 possessions. The Bucks are a few rungs below in 13th place conceding 112.5 points and 110.2 points per 100 possessions.

Milwaukee is 14th in scoring offense averaging 114.5 points per game and 112.3 points per 100 possessions. They are sixth in field goal offense averaging 48.0% and is second in the league in 3-point offense averaging 38.3%. In return, LA is 19th in scoring offense averaging 113.1 points per game and 113.0 points per 100 possessions. They make 47.9% of their field goals (ninth in the NBA) and 35.9% from the deep (16th)

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery), LeBron James (left groin strain), and Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) will miss the marquee showdown. Expect LA to field the same starters they did against the Nuggets.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Jordan Goodwin PF Dorian Finney-Smith C Jaxson Hayes

The Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy), Damian Lillard (right groin soreness,) and Gary Trent Jr. (left patella) as probable. Bobby Portis (league suspension) and Jericho Sims (right thumb UCL sprain) are out of the contest.

Position Player PG Damian Lillard SG Taurean Prince SF Kyle Kuzma PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

For the Bucks, Kyle Kuzma is listed -118/-125 on points and rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo is -118/-106 on points and rebounds. For the Lakers, Austin Reaves is -105/-125 on points and boards, and Luka Doncic is -115/-122 on points and rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Prediction

The LA Lakers' chances of winning depend on how their bench responds against the Bucks. Outscoring and transition plays are key as LA will look to continue its newfound momentum. Take another Doncic-Reaves show to hand the Lakers their fourth win on the bounce.

