Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2024 

The LA Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks in Friday's marquee matchup of a six-game slate. It's the first of two games in the 2023-24 NBA season between the cross-conference rivals. The Lakers and Bucks started the year among the favorites to win. Their stock has fluctuated, but Milwaukee has been more consistent.

Its 41-22 record is reflective of that. The Bucks are second in the East, considered the closest competitor to the league-leading Boston Celtics in the conference. The Doc Rivers took time to get going, but after the All-Star break, the Bucks have been consistent.

Meanwhile, the Lakers soared high amid their 7-0 run to an NBA Cup win as they improved to 14-9. However, what followed next sent LA into a downward spiral, which hasn't been easy to recover from since. The Lakers dropped two games below .500 in December.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The max they have improved is going over .500, but that's not been as sustainable. LA is 34-30 ahead of Friday's contest, 10th in the West, four games back in the loss column from sixth place and three from seventh.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

ESPN will cover the Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers game. Local TV operators Bally Sports Wisconsin and Spectrum SportsNet (LA) will also televise the game. Fans outside the US can view the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET (7:00 PM PT) at Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers' homecourt.

Moneyline: Bucks -110, Lakers -110

Spread: Bucks +1 (-110), Lakers +1 (-110)

Total (o/u): Bucks o234.5 (-110), Lakers u234.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers: Preview

The Bucks have maintained a decent record that's kept them bound for homecourt advantage in the playoffs. After months of glaring issues in their style of play under former coach Adrian Griffin and his replacement Doc Rivers, the Bucks are finally finding their identity. Since the All-Star break, they are 6-1.

The Bucks had their 6-0 streak snapped by the Warriors in their last game. They suffered a colossal fourth-quarter collapse after getting outscored 32-9 in that stretch. The defense was an issue all game, which hindered the Bucks' offensive rhythm. However, it was only one game.

Expand Tweet

Milwaukee still boasts a top-10 offense and top-three defense since the NBA All-Star break. The latter will be tested again on Friday, as that's one area where the Lakers have dominated their opposition. LA is third offensively since Feb.

However, its up-and-down run continued after the All-Star break with an embarrassing 130-120 loss to the Kings. LA started hot, taking a 19-point first-quarter lead, but a 44-20 second-quarter deficit turned the game around. The Lakers' defense had no response to the Kings' pacy backcourt pairing of De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, LA has been comfortable playing against teams like Milwaukee lately. The Lakers have the size and length to deal with the Giannis Antetokounmpo frontline and the perimeter defenders to throw off Damian Lillard and the Bucks' shooters.

The Milwaukee Bucks have Giannis and Khris Middleton on their injury report. The former is likely to suit up while the latter is out.

The LA Lakers have LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Colin Castleton and Jarred Vanderbilt on their injury report. LeBron, Davis and Reddish will likely suit up, while the rest are out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers starting lineups

Bucks starting lineup

PG - Damian Lillard, SG - Malik Beasley, SF - Jae Crowder, PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Lakers starting lineup

PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - LeBron James, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Anthony Davis

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers: Betting Tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo is favored to score over 30.5 points. That's a shade less than his season average of 30.7. Giannis has averaged 30.4 points in his past nine games. It's expected to be a close game, so betting the over on the "Greek Freak's" point total is ideal.

LeBron James is favored to score over 25.5 points. He's averaged 28.0 points in his past eight games. LeBron has gone over his point total in three of his last five games, so it's a good bet.

Anthony Davis is favored to go under on his rebounds total of 13.5. He's averaged 13.2 rebounds in his past 10 games but hit the over on his rebound total only once in his last five outings. He's up against Giannis and Lopez, so taking the under is advisable.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers: Prediction

The oddsmakers predict this to be a neck-and-neck game, with the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers having a -110 money line each. LA could win this game, while Bucks' will cover the +1 spread.

The Lakers' new starting lineup has been crucial in getting good starts. With the home crowd rallying behind LA, it will get to a good start. The Bucks might make it a close contest by halftime, owing to the Lakers' struggles in that period once the starting lineup doesn't play.

The second half could favor the Lakers because of their fourth-quarter dominance. LeBron James and Anthony Davis' pick and roll gave the Bucks' defense plenty of headaches last season, and the trend could continue if LA spams that scheme down the stretch.

The Lakers have more to lose here, so expect them to play with urgency on their home floor.