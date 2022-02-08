Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - February 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will head to the Crypto.com Arena for a matchup against the LA Lakers on Tuesday, February 8. In the only encounter between the two teams this season, the Bucks were the side that came out victorious. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points in the game, which made things easier for the Bucks in a 109-102 win on the night.

The Milwaukee Bucks secured a stunning win in their latest game against the LA Clippers. Giannis Antetokounmpo once again starred for the team as he scored 28 points to lead the way from the front. Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis also contributed with 27 and 24 points respectively to help the team to a 137-113 win over the Clippers.

The Lakers also come into the game after a thrilling win over the New York Knicks. LeBron James continued his streak of brilliance as he recorded a 29 point triple-double to help the Purple and Gold get to a 122-115 win in overtime. James, Anthony Davis and Malik Monk combined for 86 points on the night, which was a great help for the Lakers against a resilient Knicks side.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday. February 8, 11:00 PM ET [Wednesday, February 9, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks have once again started to look good and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak. They are second in the East with a 34-21 record and are only 1.0 games behind the Miami Heat, who are currently on top. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing extremely well and despite falling down from the MVP rankings, it looks like the Greek Freak is just focused on delivering good performances for the Bucks.

Going up against the Lakers, the Bucks cannot afford a setback as that will allow teams like the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers to get to second spot. With all of their players in form, the Bucks would like to fancy their chances. However, they will be up against a Lakers side that is unpredictable and on their given day can easily outplay any team in the league.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.9 PPG and 11.2 APG in 45 appearances this season. He has looked great from the mid-range and is continuing to torment defenses with his sheer dominance in the paint.

The 27-year-old ranks second behind Nikola Jokic in terms of efficiency. His ability on the offensive end is terrific. However, he also impacts the defense massively and is having a terrific year on the other end of the floor as well.

Going up against the Lakers, he will be hoping to put up another monstrous performance over them like he did when the two teams met last time.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiay, G - Grayson Allen, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannnis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis.

LA Lakers Preview

New York Knicks v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have had one of the most disappointing campaigns compared to all teams in the NBA. Many have touted them as favorites to win it all, but the Purple and Gold have not remotely proven to be the favorites so far.

To everyone's disappointment, the team are ranked ninth in the West with a 26-28 record. The media and experts have slammed the team and believe that they will face a lot of problems to even make it to the playoffs.

However, the Lakers have a lot of stars who have already done it all in the league. They will be keen to shut down all critics and come out strong. This game against the Bucks is a strong chance for the Lakers to do that. The Purple and Gold will be gunning to get to a win as that will not only help motivate them for the games to come ahead, but it will also help them improve their record for the season.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James has played brilliantly for the LA Lakers this season. He has scored 25 points or more in 20 consecutive games and is looking to keep going as the season progresses. His brilliance on the offensive end has often helped the Purple and Gold out of many tough situations, but the defense was a place the team lacked.

However, Anthony Davis' return has helped the team on that end and it will help LeBron play more freely. The 37-year-old had a 29 point triple-double in the overtime win against the New York Knicks. He will be hoping to carry the same momentum against the Bucks and lead the Lakers to their 27th win of the season on Tuesday.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Malik Monk, F - LeBron James, F - Stanley Johnson, C - Anthony Davis

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Match Prediction

The Bucks and the Lakers are two heavyweights in the league with stars on their roster. Although both have had contrary seasons, there is no doubting the potential of both these units. Coming into this game the Bucks will certainly be favorites due to their form, but they cannot take things lightly against the Purple and Gold as they are determined and will look for any opportunity to prove their critics wrong.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Bucks game?

All games will be available to be streamed live on the official NBA app. This game between the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks will be nationally telecast on TNT and locally on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

