Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers round off their season series in Thursday's marquee league pass showdown. The Bucks handsomely beat their counterparts 126-106 at home in their Mar. 13 matchup. Despite Luka Doncic's 45-point night, the Lakers couldn't keep this a close one. Their defense fell apart in their starting frontcourt, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes' absence.

Ad

LA seemingly has the edge ahead of Thursday's showdown. It has nine straight wins at the Crypto.com Arena and three consecutive entering this clash. Meanwhile, the Bucks have lost two straight lopsided battles.

With the Lakers slightly healthy after Hayes' return, Milwaukee could get a taste of the LA's elite defense. Hayes has been a top-five defensive anchor among centers since Jan. 15, leading the Lakers to a league-best 109.2 defensive rating over a 31-game stretch. Over the past three games, LA has a 118.5-rated offense and 105.7-rated defense.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, the Bucks' offense has crumbled over their past two outings. They scored 105 in the 16-point loss to the OKC Thunder on Saturday and 93 against the Golden State Warriors in an 11-point loss on Tuesday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Injury Report for Mar. 20

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks have five players on their injury report. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Gary Trent Jr. are probable. Antetokounmpo is dealing with a right patella tendinopathy, Lillard has a right groin soreness, and Trent is nursing a left patella tendinopathy.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jericho Sims is out, citing a right thumb UCL sprain, and Bobby Portis is out, serving a league suspension.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have ruled LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber. James is out with a left groin strain, Hachimura is dealing with right knee tendinopathy, and Kleber is recovering from foot surgery.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 20

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Bucks will start Damian Lillard and Taurean Prince in the backcourt, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma as the forwards next to center Brook Lopez.

PG Damian Lillard Kevin Porter Jr. Ryan Rollins SG Taurean Prince AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. SF Kyle Kuzma Gary Trent Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Pat Connaughton Tyler Smith C Brook Lopez Pete Nance Chris Livingston

Ad

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers will start Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the guards, with a frontcourt trio of Jordan Goodwin, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes.

PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Shake Milton SG Austin Reaves Cam Reddish Bronny James SF Jordan Goodwin Dalton Knecht PF Dorian Finney-Smith Jarred Vanderbilt C Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko Alex Len

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback