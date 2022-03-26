Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to inch closer to the top of the East as they lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at FedExForum. Milwaukee can get a share of the best record in the East with a win and also sweep the season series versus Memphis.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been rotating with his superstar players despite the heated race for the top spot in their conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton did not play in their win over the Washington Wizards but had Jrue Holiday quarterbacking the team.

This time around, Holiday is out against the Grizzlies while Middleton's been upgraded to probable. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains questionable.

The Memphis Grizzlies have not had Ja Morant in their past three wins and will be hoping to extend their winning streak while their superstar recovers. Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams and De’Anthony Melton have played starring roles in Morant’s absence.

Memphis has already clinched a playoff spot but will be looking to maintain their momentum and rhythm as the regular season inches towards its end.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The “Greek Freak” (knee), as mentioned, is questionable. De’Andre Bembry (knee) and Jrue Holiday (ankle) will sit out the game. Khris Middleton (wrist) is probable and could see action tonight.

Player: Status Reason Antetokounmpo, Giannis Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness Bembry, DeAndre' Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Surgery Holiday, Jrue Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Soreness Middleton, Khris Probable Injury/Illness - Left Wrist; Soreness

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant (knee), Brandon Clarke (hip) and Killian Tillie (knee) will be in street clothes for tonight’s game. Yves Pons and Tyrell Terry have been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status Reason Clarke, Brandon Out Injury/Illness - Left Hip; Soreness Morant, Ja Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness Pons, Yves Out G League - Two-Way Terry, Tyrell Out G League - Two-Way Tillie, Killian Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Soreness

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spread - March 26, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 46-27 +110 Over 237 (-110) +2 (-110) Memphis Grizzlies 51-23 -130 Under 237 (-110) -2 (-110)

If head coach Mike Budenholzer plays both Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will be favored, but don’t tell that to the Grizzlies. Memphis completely bamboozled the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, so beating the Bucks with Antetokounmpo and Middleton is not impossible.

It is a matchup between two of the hottest teams in the NBA in the last 10 games. Whoever gets hot at the right time can win it all, shorthanded or not.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Khris Middleton, without Giannis Antetokounmpo, is surely the hub of the offense if he is cleared to play. He is averaging 20.4 points on 44.7% shooting. The Bucks are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games. Milwaukee’s total has gone UNDER in 5 of their last 7 games.

Click here to bet on Khris Middleton making the first basket of the game

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Desmond Bane has been on fire when Ja Morant is out. He is averaging 19 points on 49.8% shooting from the field, including 49.6% from three-point distance. The Grizzlies are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games. Memphis is on a six-game winning streak at home.

Click here to bet on Desmond Bane scoring the game’s first basket

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are reminding the NBA that they are still the champs. [Photo: Behind the Buck Pass]

With Jrue Holiday out, George Hill could take over the starting point guard role alongside Grayson Allen as the shooter. Khris Middleton could return to this game and bring the much-needed scoring punch. Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez will be the backbone of the interior if Antetokounmpo is not cleared to play.

Memphis Grizzlies

Tyus Jones has done a great job in Ja Morant’s place and will likely get another start alongside Ziaire Williams as the shooting guard. Desmond Bane will slide over to the small forward role to join Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams in the frontline.

Shawn Coleman @StatsSAC Desmond Bane is the first player in #NBA history to play under 25 minutes in a game and produce at least 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 threes. Desmond Bane is the first player in #NBA history to play under 25 minutes in a game and produce at least 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 threes.

The Grizzlies are 26-10 at FedExForum this season. Milwaukee is only 20-15 on the road this season. Memphis’ total has gone OVER in 8 of their last 11 matchups against the Bucks.

Click here to bet on the result of the Bucks vs Grizzlies game on FanDuel SB

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - George Hill | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Bobby Portis | Center - Brook Lopez.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Tyus Jones | Shooting Guard - Ziaire Williams | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra