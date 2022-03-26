Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to inch closer to the top of the East as they lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at FedExForum. Milwaukee can get a share of the best record in the East with a win and also sweep the season series versus Memphis.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been rotating with his superstar players despite the heated race for the top spot in their conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton did not play in their win over the Washington Wizards but had Jrue Holiday quarterbacking the team.
This time around, Holiday is out against the Grizzlies while Middleton's been upgraded to probable. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains questionable.
The Memphis Grizzlies have not had Ja Morant in their past three wins and will be hoping to extend their winning streak while their superstar recovers. Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams and De’Anthony Melton have played starring roles in Morant’s absence.
Memphis has already clinched a playoff spot but will be looking to maintain their momentum and rhythm as the regular season inches towards its end.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The “Greek Freak” (knee), as mentioned, is questionable. De’Andre Bembry (knee) and Jrue Holiday (ankle) will sit out the game. Khris Middleton (wrist) is probable and could see action tonight.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
Ja Morant (knee), Brandon Clarke (hip) and Killian Tillie (knee) will be in street clothes for tonight’s game. Yves Pons and Tyrell Terry have been assigned to the G-League.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spread - March 26, 2022
If head coach Mike Budenholzer plays both Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will be favored, but don’t tell that to the Grizzlies. Memphis completely bamboozled the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, so beating the Bucks with Antetokounmpo and Middleton is not impossible.
It is a matchup between two of the hottest teams in the NBA in the last 10 games. Whoever gets hot at the right time can win it all, shorthanded or not.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips
Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips
- Khris Middleton, without Giannis Antetokounmpo, is surely the hub of the offense if he is cleared to play. He is averaging 20.4 points on 44.7% shooting.
- The Bucks are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games.
- Milwaukee’s total has gone UNDER in 5 of their last 7 games.
Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips
- Desmond Bane has been on fire when Ja Morant is out. He is averaging 19 points on 49.8% shooting from the field, including 49.6% from three-point distance.
- The Grizzlies are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games.
- Memphis is on a six-game winning streak at home.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting Lineups
Milwaukee Bucks
With Jrue Holiday out, George Hill could take over the starting point guard role alongside Grayson Allen as the shooter. Khris Middleton could return to this game and bring the much-needed scoring punch. Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez will be the backbone of the interior if Antetokounmpo is not cleared to play.
Memphis Grizzlies
Tyus Jones has done a great job in Ja Morant’s place and will likely get another start alongside Ziaire Williams as the shooting guard. Desmond Bane will slide over to the small forward role to join Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams in the frontline.
- The Grizzlies are 26-10 at FedExForum this season.
- Milwaukee is only 20-15 on the road this season.
- Memphis’ total has gone OVER in 8 of their last 11 matchups against the Bucks.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s
Milwaukee Bucks
Point Guard - George Hill | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Bobby Portis | Center - Brook Lopez.
Memphis Grizzlies
Point Guard - Tyus Jones | Shooting Guard - Ziaire Williams | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams.