Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies host the reigning MVP and the Milwaukee Bucks in the FedExForum tonight. The Grizzlies have had the misfortune of getting plenty of their games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. However, they enter this game with confidence, having won three of their last four games, including a win over the LA Clippers.

The Milwaukee Bucks' Western Conference win-streak came to an end at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in their last outing. The Milwaukee Bucks got outscored by 31 points in the game, and they expect an easy victory against the Grizzlies to bounce back from such a terrible defeat.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Updates

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Head coach Mike Budenholzer will have a healthy roster against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. The starting lineup is intact and ready to play. Backup forward Jordan Nwora has been ruled out because of an ankle injury. He did not play against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday either.

Mamadi Diakiti is sidelined because of an assignment in the G-League. The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to add him to the lineup soon.

No new statuses on the Bucks' latest injury report. Jordan Nwora (ankle), Jaylen Adams (protocol) and Mamadi Diakite (assignment) remain listed out. — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) March 2, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Washington Wizards

Memphis boasts a largely healthy roster of players themselves. Their two-guard Grayson Allen continues to be absent because of concussion protocol. This is the third straight game in which he has been ruled out. Meanwhile, Kyle Anderson appears to be back in the lineup.

Grayson Allen’s out for a 3rd straight game due to concussion protocol, per the Grizzlies injury report.



Kyle Anderson’s not on the report so he’ll be available tomorrow vs. the Bucks. — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) March 3, 2021

Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee injury) is yet to appear in a game for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, he will make a return following the All-Star break. He recently spoke about Jackson Jr. on a television appearance:

"I think there's optimism, there is hope that we will see him...sometime after the second half of the season...That midseason break of March 5 to March 10, sometime after that."

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will rotate the same lineup that they have been using. Jrue Holiday is doing a great job as the Bucks' new point guard. He provides excellent perimeter defense and decent playmaking. Donte DiVincenzo joins Holiday in the backcourt as the starting two-guard. Khris Middleton joins the reigning MVP and DPoY, Giannis Antetokounmpo, in the frontcourt.

Brook Lopez keeps his usual position as the center. He is a great shooter for his position and is possibly the best center for a Giannis-led team. Pat Connaughton and D. J. Augustin are the key bench players on this roster.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant leads the team as the point guard. His backcourt partner Grayson Allen is out for this game, which means De'Anthony Melton will start in place of Allen. Jonas Valanciunas is the bonafide center with Xavier Tillman as his backup. Kyle Anderson returns to the lineup tonight as the starting power forward and Dillon Brooks retains his usual position as the small forward in the frontcourt.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Donte DiVincenzo, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez.

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant, G - De'Anthony Melton, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Kyle Anderson, C - Jonas Valanciunas.

