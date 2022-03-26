Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks start a three-game road swing with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at FedExForum. Milwaukee is looking to sweep the season series against an emerging powerhouse team from the West.

The defending champion Bucks are one of four teams who can top the East in the last couple of games. They are only half a game behind the struggling Miami Heat and could grab a share of the lead with a win against the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies.

Milwaukee will also come in also short-handed, so it will be interesting to see how the game plays out between the two playoff-bound teams.

The amazing Memphis Grizzlies continue to impress and rollover opponents without their franchise player. Since Morant went down with an injury, they have not lost a beat, winning their last three games in blowout fashion.

Memphis is a young, brash and gritty team that relishes adversity and outside doubts. They’d like the chance to prove themselves without their best player versus the reigning champs.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, March 26th; 8:00 PM ET (March 27th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are showing their championship form in the last several games. [Photo: Behind the Buck Pass]

The Milwaukee Bucks are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are reminding the NBA that the road to the title will have to go through them. With the playoffs fast approaching, head coach Mike Budenholzer has been giving his superstars a break here and there.

Despite the obvious load management, the Milwaukee Bucks have never looked better this season. Center Brook Lopez, who missed the majority of the season with an injury, is providing the boost they need on both ends of the floor.

More importantly for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is in MVP form yet again. The “Greek Freak” is having another brilliant season as the anchor of everything the Bucks do on both sides of the ball. He is averaging 29.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks. The two-time MVP is once more a threat to win both the best player and best defender awards in the NBA.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - George Hill | G - Grayson Allen | F - Wesley Matthews | F - Bobby Portis | C - Brook Lopez

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have played far above expectations the whole season. [Photo: Beale Street Bears]

Like the Bucks, the Memphis Grizzlies are on a roll. They have lost only five times in their last 20 games and have leapfrogged past the Golden State Warriors into second place in the West. Perhaps nobody in the NBA plays with such a chip on their collective shoulders the way the Grizzlies are playing.

More impressive for the Memphis Grizzlies is their ability to sustain their incredible display when Ja Morant sits down. Memphis is 15-2 minus the electrifying game of their superstar point guard. It has been a total team effort to prove their worth without their All-Star.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, De’Anthony Melton and the rest have punched their weight this season. Although they have already clinched a playoff berth, they’re likely to play their brand of basketball.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones | G - Ziaire Williams | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - March 26, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 46-27 -107 Over 226 (-110) +1 (-110) Memphis Grizzlies 51-23 -114 Under 226 (-110) -1 (-110)

The Memphis Grizzlies are favored by a hair even without Ja Morant because they are on their home floor. The Milwaukee Bucks will also be without Jrue Holiday, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled questionable. Khris Middleton is also on the Bucks’ injury report as probable.

Granted all the superstar names are sidelined, the slight edge goes to the Grizzlies who are 25-13 when playing before their home fans.

Odds sourced from Action Network

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

The Bucks are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games. Milwaukee is 8-4 straight up in their last 12 matches vs the Grizzlies. The Bucks have only lost only once to the Grizzlies in their last 5 games at the FedExForum.

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Memphis is 4-1 versus the spread in their last 5 games. The Bucks are undefeated in their last home games. Memphis is 15-5 against the spread in their last 20 matches versus teams from the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Prediction

If head coach Mike Budenholzer plays Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, they’ll be favorites to bag the win. It’ll be a dogfight, though, as the Memphis Grizzlies just torched the Brooklyn Nets with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the lineup. The difference, however, is the Bucks’ better defense compared to Brooklyn’s.

Giannis Antetokounmpo can swing the tide on both ends of the floor if he’s around. Assuming the big stars are out, particularly the “Greek Freak,” the Grizzlies are well-equipped to extend their winning streak to four games.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of the Grizzlies’ last 11 matches against the Bucks. Memphis is 1-4 straight up at home against the Bucks. The total has gone OVER in 12 of the Bucks’ last 14 matches when facing a team from the Western Conference.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Grizzlies game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Memphis and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

