Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 2, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday before they hit the road to play three away games. The Bucks have pulled themselves together after a 2-8 start to the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have found the much-needed synergy that has helped Milwaukee recover its place as a dominant force in the East.

The Bucks have a 26-20 record and are fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They are on a two-game losing streak and will look to get back on the winning track.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are having one of their best runs in the past few years. They have a 32-16 record and are third in the Western Conference. The Ja Morant-led team will enter Sunday's matchup coming off a win. They secured a 120-119 victory against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, the No. 2 team in the West, and will look to extend their win streak.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury reports

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Feb. 2

Milwaukee is heading into Sunday's game with only two players listed out. According to ESPN, Bobby Portis is not available due to personal issues while Liam Robbins is still out with an ankle injury he suffered against the OKC Thunder in the NBA Cup championship game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Brook Lopez, Taurean Prince and Khris Middleton are all listed as day-to-day and their participation will depend on if they'll clearing medical evaluations before the game and the coach's decision.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for Feb. 2

The Grizzlies are down three players. Vince Williams Jr. is listed as out with an ankle injury while Marcus Smart is recovering from a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger.

Cam Spencer is also out with a fractured thumb and won't play. Ja Morant is listed as day-to-day and his participation will depend on his medical status and Taylor Jenkins' decision.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Milwaukee Bucks expected starting five and depth chart for Feb. 2

Milwaukee will likely start the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard duo despite them being on the day-to-day list. Here is the expected starting lineup of the Bucks.

PG- Damian Lillard, SG- Andre Jackson, SF- Taurean Prince, PF- Giannis Antetokounmpo and C- Brook Lopez.

Here is their depth chart.

Point Guard Damian Lillard Delon Wright Shooting Guard Andre Jackson Jr. Marjon Beauchamp Stanley Umude Small Forward Taurean Prince Pat Connaughton Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Khris Middleton Center Brook Lopez Liam Robbins

Memphis Grizzlies expected starting five and depth chart for Feb. 2

Memphis will likely start Ja Morant and Desmond Bane in the backcourt. Here is the expected starting lineup of the Grizzlies.

PG- Ja Morant, SG- Desmond Bane, SF- Jaylen Wells, PF- Jaren Jackson and C- Zach Edey.

Here is their depth chart.

Point Guard Ja Morant Scotty Pippen Jr. Yuki Kawamura Shooting Guard Desmond Bane Luke Kennard Small Forward Jaylen Wells John Konchar Gregory Jackson Power Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Brandon Clarke Center Zach Edey Jay Huff

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback