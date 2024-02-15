Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first matchup of their season series and is included in the NBA's three-game slate before the All-Star break. Let's dive into the preview, prediction, odds for the match and then we'll give you our best bet.

The Bucks, 35-20, hold the third spot in the East, coming off a blowout 97-123 loss against the Miami Heat at home on Tuesday. Against the Heat's defense, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were held below their usual performance levels, combining for 39 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists with a combined net rating of -48.

The Grizzlies,19-36, have fallen to the 13th spot in the West and will play on the second night of the back-to-back after beating 121-113 the Houston Rockets at home. GG Jackson || had a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds with three blocks, coming off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The inaugural matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies will be nationally televised on TNT.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which grants viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial.

Spread: Bucks -11 vs. Grizzlies +11.5

Moneyline: Bucks -588 vs. Grizzlies +500

Total over and under: Bucks O 225 vs. Grizzlies U 225.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Bucks have gone 3-6 under new head coach Doc Rivers after the sudden dismissal of Adrian Griffin. They have split their last two games at home with a win over the reigning champs, the Denver Nuggets on Monday and losing to the under-manned Heat on Tuesday.

However, they have struggled to win on the road, going 1-4 with a -1.9 net rating, including an offensive rating of 113.6 and a defensive rating of 115.5. Both of these have significantly decreased from an offensive rating of 121.9 and a net rating of 4.2 following the coaching change.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have been short-handed and struggled mightily without their stars like Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger), going 1-9 in the last 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. stands out as a seasoned defender for Memphis, but besides him, the team does not feature a traditional center in its playing rotation.

The Bucks are positioned to dominate inside the paint and compel the Grizzlies to continuously adjust on defense. Apart from Jackson, Memphis lacks a player capable of effectively contending with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard will start at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Jae Crowder at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, will start Luke Kennard at PG, John Konchar at SG, Vince Williams at SF, Santi Aldama at PF and Jaren Jackson Jr. at center.

These starting lineups are provisional and may be adjusted based on the final status of players who are currently listed as questionable to participate in the game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists with 1.1 blocks and 1.4 steals. His point prop is set at over/under 29.5 points and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Damian Lillard has averaged 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 24.5 points and is favorable to reach this mark.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 22.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. His point prop is set at over/under 22.5 and is favorable to reach this mark.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies predictions

The Bucks are heavily favored to win despite playing on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -11 point spread and -667 on the moneyline.

They are expected to cross the over total in points of 225.5, while the Grizzlies lacking firepower, are favored to go under 225.5.