Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Match Preview - August 13th 2020

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time - August 13th, 4 PM ET (August 14th, 1:30 AM IST)

Location - ESPN WWOS, Orlando, Florida

The Milwaukee Bucks meet the Memphis Grizzlies in an important clash for the latter team in the NBA bubble. The Memphis Grizzlies are vying for a playoff berth in the western conference as the eighth seed while the Milwaukee Bucks are first in the eastern conference. The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to win this fixture and clinch a much-needed playoff berth for the franchise.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The @nbagleague MVP went IN



19 PTS | 7/10 FG | 6 AST | 5 REB | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/2xEmynuvLO — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 12, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks have faced some unprecedented losses in the NBA bubble. However, they won against the Washington Wizards in their last game. Giannis Antetokoumpo was ejected from the game for head butting Wizards forward Mo Wagner.

The Milwaukee Bucks offence has clicked in the right manner in the NBA bubble but head coach Mike Budenholzer would be hoping he sees better defence against Memphis Grizzlies. The Milwaukee Bucks will be relying on the duo of Giannis Antetokoumpo and Khris Middleton to win this fixture.

Key Player- Giannis Antetekoumpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks

Advertisement

It goes without saying, Giannis Antetokoumpo is easily the best player on the Milwaukee Bucks roster and arguably the best player in the NBA. Antetokoumpo is a front runner for the NBA MVP award and is also a part of the NBA Defensive Player of the Year contender conversation.

Giannis is having a scintillating season where his scoring and rebounding have absolutely dismantled the opposition at times. Needless to say, the Memphis Grizzlies will have to strategize to neutralize Antetokoumpo's defensive and offensive prowess.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokoumpo, Brook Lopez

Also read: NBA News Update: Orange County declares Aug 24th as Kobe Bryant Day, LeBron James wins Sports Emmy, protocols for guests in bubble released

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have faced a mixed bag of results in the NBA bubble. They are in tough spot due to their poor form and now will have to win the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at any cost to qualify for the NBA playoffs. They lost their last game to eastern conference heavyweights Boston Celtics and will be looking to bounce back against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Memphis Grizzlies will be relying on their youth brigade to get a win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player- Ja Morant

Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant is the favourite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year of the award and it doesn't come as a surprise because of the kind of impact he has had on the Memphis Grizzlies. The point guard has been in mercurial form this NBA season and has earned plaudits from his colleagues and pundits alike.

He had a good game against the Boston Celtics where he scored 26 points and dished out 13 assists on his way to record another double-double. Ja Morant will be looking to emulate a similar kind of performance against the Milwaukee Bucks to give Memphis Grizzlies a good chance of going to the NBA playoffs.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Anthony Tolliver, Jonas Valanciunas

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies - Match Prediction

It should be an easy win for the Milwaukee Bucks as they have a much better starting lineup than the Memphis Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies will be hoping that the Bucks play a weaker team as they have already qualified for the NBA playoffs unlike them and will be looking to rest key players.

Bucks vs Grizzlies - Where to Watch

This game will be broadcast on national sports TV network ESPN. Local coverage will be available on NBC Wisconsin. International viewers can stream this game online using the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Match Preview - August 13th 2020