Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies will face off on October 10 as the NBA preseason continues to pick up steam. Both teams have already played their opening game, with the Bucks overcoming the Chicago Bulls and the Grizzlies winning an overtime contest against the Indiana Pacers.

Outside of Ja Morant, who is currently serving a suspension, neither team is expected to miss anyone from their primary rotation. Milwaukee will be focused on getting Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo as many on-court reps as possible. While the Grizzlies have some new faces, they must acclimate to their system.

Preseason basketball isn't about wins and losses. Rather, it's about teams getting back into game shape and learning the intricacies of their coach's game plan for the upcoming season. However, every roster wants to secure a victory to build momentum, which often makes for some fun contests.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are seen as genuine championship contenders. The big three of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton is capable of causing chaos for an opposing defense. Brook Lopez continues to be one of the best defensive big men in the NBA, too.

Milwaukee's roster does have questionable depth, though. As such, it will be interesting to see whether the Bucks field a full-strength lineup or let their starters sit. If we see Milwaukee's best rotation, they should be considered favorites for their game against Memphis. If we see the Bucks bench unit, then the Grizzlies have a chance.

Memphis also has some new faces. Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose will add potency and grit to the point guard spot. However, if Lillard is on the court, he will dominate both of those matchups.

Milwaukee Bucks Roster

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Malik Beasley

Margue Bolden

Pat Connaughton

Jae Crowder

AJ Green

Andre Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Chris Livingston

Brook Lopez

Robin Lopez

Khris Middleton

Omari Moore

Cameron Payne

Bobby Portis

Drew Timme

TyTy Washington Jr.

Lindell Wigginton

Memphis Grizzlies Roster

Jacob Gilyard

GG Jackson

Shaquille Harrison

Xavier Tillman

Jake LaRavia

Steven Adams

Derrick Rose

Vince Williams Jr.

Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Santi Aldama

Ziaire Williams

Luke Kennard

Matt Hurt

Ja Morant

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Brandon Clarke

Mychal Mulder

Desmond Bane

David Roddy

Marcus Smart

John Konchar

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Where to watch

You can watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies preseason game on NBA League Pass, FUBO, Bally Sports SE-MEM, and Bally Sports WI.

The game is scheduled for 8 PM Eastern and will take place at the FedExForum in Memphis.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Odds

Moneyline: Bucks (+310,) Grizzlies (+400)

Spread: Bucks (+8.5,) Grizzlies (-8.5)

Total points: Over 230 (-110) Under 230 (-110)