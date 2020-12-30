Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: 3 Key matchups that will determine the game | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat are hungry for payback against the Milwaukee Bucks when the two teams meet again on Wednesday. Last night, the Bucks brought the Heat to their knees with an NBA record 29 three-pointers in a lopsided 144-97 win in South Beach.

The two Eastern Conference powers meet yet again tonight as more fuel is added to the fire of this burgeoning rivalry.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: 3 Key matchups to look out for

New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler may or may not be available to play tonight but we will assume that Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will allow his franchise player to appear in this game. After their embarrassing loss, Butler could stabilize the team and prevent another meltdown of epic proportions.

We reveal our 3 key matchups for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami game.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Jimmy Butler

An All-Star suggested to me that Giannis Antetokounmpo shouldn’t be the Defensive Player of the Year because he’s not a lockdown defender who shuts down other stars. The Bucks clearly need someone to take that challenge with Jimmy Butler. https://t.co/JvH2PAicNG — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 1, 2020

After scoring a bucket with Giannis Antetokounmpo on defense during the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Jimmy Butler could be seen mouthing off, “He can’t guard me!”

If Antetokounmpo heard or saw that, he will be extra motivated to face Butler this season. The Milwaukee Bucks forward will try to clamp down on his opponent to keep the Miami Heat from exacting their revenge. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Antetokounmpo will certainly go at it with Butler from start to finish.

Advertisement

One of the best two-way players in the game, like Antetokounmpo, Butler is struggling this season with an average of 11.5 points per game. It is a far cry from last season’s 19.9 points nightly offering.

#2 Khris Middleton vs Duncan Robinson

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

The Milwaukee Bucks’ leading scorer at 26.3 points per game, Khris Middleton will try to outshoot and outgun Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

Middleton is developing into a complete package, capable of rebounding well for his position (6.5 rebounds a game) and finding the open man (career-high 5.8 assists a night). His impact on the game is immense.

Though not as prolific a scorer as Middleton, Duncan Robinson is one of the purest shooters in the league. When he gets going, there are only a handful of players who can stop him.

Advertisement

#3 Jrue Holiday vs Tyler Herro

On this day one year ago, Tyler Herro hit a cold blooded three to put the Heat up by 1 vs. Sixers 💦



Herro put the NBA world on notice and finished the game with 16 points, 4 threes, and an overtime win.pic.twitter.com/eNQOXT5H6w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 28, 2020

Jrue Holiday was one of the main culprits of the Milwaukee Bucks’ blowout win versus the Miami Heat. He will have to keep up the pressure again when the two teams meet tonight. The 17.3 points he’s currently averaging doesn’t seem much since he’s had better scoring numbers before, but Holiday contributes to the offense as a playmaker as well.

The only player to give a decent showing last night versus the Miami Heat, Tyler Herro will have to duplicate or even improve on his latest performance against the Bucks (23 points). The sophomore swingman will have to battle it out with one of the best defenders in the league.

Also Read: Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Combined starting 5 featuring Bam Adebayo and Jrue Holiday | NBA Season 2020-21