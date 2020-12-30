Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Combined starting 5 featuring Bam Adebayo and Jrue Holiday | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the Miami Heat for the second straight night after blowing them out 144-97 in the previous game. They made the most of Jimmy Butler's absence and finally got the better of their Eastern Conference rivals.

The Milwaukee Bucks were scorching hot from downtown on Tuesday, knocking down 29 three-pointers to set an NBA record. Interestingly, Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't even have much on impact while the rest of the four starters went 18-of-27 from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Combined starting lineup

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are brimming with talented players. We saw some of them shine last night while others, primarily from Miami, didn't rise to the occasion. Having said that, the expected return of Jimmy Butler is going to help some of the Heat players get back to their best. On that note, let us look at the combined starting lineup from both these units.

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday has blown hot and cold in his early days with the Milwaukee Bucks but had an impeccable outing against the Miami Heat last night. He managed 24 points on 6-of-10 shooting from downtown and did a good job in getting his teammates involved with subtle ball movement.

“I’m blessed…The best thing that I can do is give back and give back to my people.”@Jrue_Holiday11 on donating the remainder of his 2020 salary to Black-owned small businesses and nonprofits. pic.twitter.com/ICkwKD1zyz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 30, 2020

Holiday is currently averaging 17.3 points on 59.2% shooting from the field. He's also managing 5.3 assists to go with his 1.8 steals per game.

Advertisement

Shooting Guard - Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Jimmy Butler

An ankle injury suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans kept Jimmy Butler out of Miami Heat's game last night but he's expected to return for the back-to-back.

It's been a slow start for Butler who's only averaging 11.5 points per game to start the season. Butler is the main facilitator for his side and averaged six assists through two games.

we been underdogs our entire life, everybody up here got a chip on their shoulder. - @Bam1of1 pic.twitter.com/5AyYX6HN7x — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) September 28, 2020

The Miami Heat play with that extra bit of energy with him on the court and they'll need all of that to respond well after a humiliating loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Advertisement

Click here to check out the 2020-21 NBA Schedule